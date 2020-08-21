Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia have revealed the collection they began working on in February; back when “the world was very different.”

The design duo’s Pre-Spring 2021 offering serves as a reminder that joy and beauty can still prevail in these uncertain times. The vivid elegant looks, shot against a muted backdrop of draped fabric with the addition of some flora and fauna, embodied the idea that there are brighter days ahead.

“When we started this collection in February, the world was very different than it is today,” the designers said. “We soon realized that our work needed to reflect the new ways we now live our lives. But the more we considered change, the more we came to understand that our mission remains constant: to help our customers lead their lives with confidence by feeling beautiful.

“We believe that this collection strikes the right balance between change and consistency. One of the constants of nature is the promise of rebirth in the spring. This joyful sense of anticipation and optimism is the inspiration behind the Pre-Spring 2021 collection, rich with fresh-from-the-garden hues that express and define Oscar de la Renta… It is a collection that reflects a brightness of spirit and a belief that, no matter what, beauty surrounds us.”

The 29 looks brought together tried-and-true Oscar signatures, like floral appliqué, an impeccably-tailored evening coat (jazzed up with hand painted detailing), and cocktail dresses in A-line and puffball silhouettes. But, as always, Kim and Garcia framed these ideas through their own lens, adding a distinct air of modernity and their own vision to the pieces. We’re also glad to see their new signature—a cascading bustier and trouser combination—is back again.

