To cast a glimpse at my personal saved tab on Instagram is to go down a frock-lined rabbit hole. Like a rapper spitting about their love for every type of woman, I adore every type of fit and fabric you can imagine. From minimalist to structured, bohemian-leaning to Marie Antoinette-worthy bourgeois, I rarely meet a dress type I don’t fall for.
And it seems that the greater population shares my sentiment. From full-on ballgowns to high street hits, summer 2020 has been one viral dress moment after another. While we might be spending more time at home than ever before, frocks are still selling like hot cakes—proving that we really don’t need an audience to don a dress (a full-length mirror or a self-timer will do!).
Need more proof? Rent The Runway claims that dresses are still their top performing category, a $500 tulle creation sent TikTokers into meltdown, and H&M’s affordable candy floss pink number was considered one of Lyst’s most-searched for fashion items of Q2.
Consider this a game of dress bingo—how many of these have you seen on your feed today?
H&M’s Puff-sleeved Cotton Dress
It’s PINK day! 💖Waaay back at the beginning of lockdown @talliwall and I started the #instarainbowchallenge it was such a wonderful way to stay connected and get creative with colour. It’s such a mood booster. So on Wednesdays I wear PINK 💗💗💗and would love you to wear something pink too and let me know if it does give you a mid week mood boost 🥰 although it’s going to be sweltering today I’m not sure how long I’ll last in this dress that was kindly gifted @hm – Pr gift and it’s on sale from tomorrow 💕 #onwednesdayswewearpink
Sir The Label’s Alma Dress
PatBo’s Mesh Maxi Dress
House of CB’s Tallulah Dress
Hillhouse’s Nap Dress
Staud’s Apfel Maxi Dress
Sleeper’s Atlanta Dress
Lirika Matoshi’s Strawberry Dress
Rhode’s Ella Dress
Literally a highlighter pen in dress form. Dress comes with a rope belt but I wear it without. Everything is linked in the Shop My Instagram tab in my bio above. Ps. The sandals run true and they are ridiculously comfortable 💗 . Dress @shoprhode Sandals @drmartensofficial (white and black versions linked in my shop page in above link) Bag @chanelofficial (pre-loved) . #drmartensstyle #drmartenssandals #drmartens #chanelminiflap #prelovedfashion #shopsecondhand #baglovers #chanelsquaremini #purseforum
Aje’s Burnout Midi Dress
Khaite’s Shelly Dress
TOVE’s Ceres Dress
GANNI’s Seersucker Dress
