The 13 Most Viral Dresses of Summer 2020

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Staud's Apfel dress, Blaire Eadie Bee in Lirika Matoshi's strawberry dress (Instagram)

To cast a glimpse at my personal saved tab on Instagram is to go down a frock-lined rabbit hole. Like a rapper spitting about their love for every type of woman, I adore every type of fit and fabric you can imagine. From minimalist to structured,  bohemian-leaning to Marie Antoinette-worthy bourgeois, I rarely meet a dress type I don’t fall for.

And it seems that the greater population shares my sentiment. From full-on ballgowns to high street hits, summer 2020 has been one viral dress moment after another. While we might be spending more time at home than ever before, frocks are still selling like hot cakes—proving that we really don’t need an audience to don a dress (a full-length mirror or a self-timer will do!).

Need more proof? Rent The Runway claims that dresses are still their top performing category, a $500 tulle creation sent TikTokers into meltdown, and H&M’s affordable candy floss pink number was considered one of Lyst’s most-searched for fashion items of Q2.

Consider this a game of dress bingo—how many of these have you seen on your feed today?

H&M’s Puff-sleeved Cotton Dress

Sir The Label’s Alma Dress

Happy to be home

PatBo’s Mesh Maxi Dress

House of CB’s Tallulah Dress

matching my peonies

Hillhouse’s Nap Dress

@hillhouse 🌹

Staud’s Apfel Maxi Dress 

Pink moment 💕

Sleeper’s Atlanta Dress

Lirika Matoshi’s Strawberry Dress

Rhode’s Ella Dress 

Aje’s Burnout Midi Dress

Khaite’s Shelly Dress

TOVE’s Ceres Dress

GANNI’s Seersucker Dress

