Chic Report

The BAFTAs Are Back! Here’s What Everyone Wore

by Freya Drohan
Emma Watson and Ariana DeBose in Oscar de la Renta (Courtesy)

The Royal Albert Hall was abuzz with red carpet glamour once more, as the BAFTAs returned to an in-person celebration. And ensuring all bases were covered, celebrations continued in Los Angeles as a secondary satellite event was taking place on the West Coast to ensure stars like Lady Gaga, Caitriona Balfe, and more could make it over to the Critics Choice Awards too (so if you thought some celebs had a teleporter, we’re sorry to disappoint you!). With historic wins like Troy Kotsur becoming the first deaf actor to bag a statuette to headline-making moments, such as Millie Bobbie Brown hitting the red carpet with Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi and Emilia Jones flipping the bird to Putin, there was plenty to take in. But naturally, we were consumed with the fashion. Here’s some of the event’s sartorial highs… 

Ariana DeBose in Oscar de la Renta

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta)

Sienna Miller in Gucci 

Sienna Miller (Getty Images)

Lashana Lynch in Prada, Tiffany, and OMEGA

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prada (@prada)

Ella Hunt in Celine

Ella Hunt (Getty Images)

Emilia Jones in Versace

Florence Pugh in Carolina Herrera

Florence Pugh (Getty Images)

Rebel Wilson in Giambattista Valli, Jimmy Choo, and Bvlgari

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci 

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Getty Images)

Lady Gaga in Ralph Lauren and Tiffanys

Adwoa Aboah in Saint Laurent

Simone Ashley in Valentino

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

Jessie Buckley in Alexander McQueen

Jessie Buckley (Getty Images)

Salma Hayek Pinault in Gucci 

Salma Hayek (Getty Images)

Millie Bobbie Brown in Louis Vuitton

Emma Watson in Oscar de la Renta

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta)

Caitriona Balfe in Armani Privé

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Giorgio Armani (@giorgioarmani)

Troy Kostur in Gucci 

Troy Kotsur (Getty Images)

Daniel Kaluuya in Prada 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prada (@prada)

Emerald Fennell in Gucci 

Emerald Fennell (Getty Images)

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

