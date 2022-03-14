The BAFTAs Are Back! Here’s What Everyone Wore

The Royal Albert Hall was abuzz with red carpet glamour once more, as the BAFTAs returned to an in-person celebration. And ensuring all bases were covered, celebrations continued in Los Angeles as a secondary satellite event was taking place on the West Coast to ensure stars like Lady Gaga, Caitriona Balfe, and more could make it over to the Critics Choice Awards too (so if you thought some celebs had a teleporter, we’re sorry to disappoint you!). With historic wins like Troy Kotsur becoming the first deaf actor to bag a statuette to headline-making moments, such as Millie Bobbie Brown hitting the red carpet with Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi and Emilia Jones flipping the bird to Putin, there was plenty to take in. But naturally, we were consumed with the fashion. Here’s some of the event’s sartorial highs…

Ariana DeBose in Oscar de la Renta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta)

Sienna Miller in Gucci

Lashana Lynch in Prada, Tiffany, and OMEGA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prada (@prada)

Ella Hunt in Celine

Emilia Jones in Versace

We're still not over this BEAUTIFUL dress on the lovely Emilia Jones! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/iGyGdMRqh3 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

Florence Pugh in Carolina Herrera

Rebel Wilson in Giambattista Valli, Jimmy Choo, and Bvlgari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci

Lady Gaga in Ralph Lauren and Tiffanys

Adwoa Aboah in Saint Laurent

Simone Ashley in Valentino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

Jessie Buckley in Alexander McQueen

Salma Hayek Pinault in Gucci

Millie Bobbie Brown in Louis Vuitton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Emma Watson in Oscar de la Renta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta)

Caitriona Balfe in Armani Privé

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgio Armani (@giorgioarmani)

Troy Kostur in Gucci

Daniel Kaluuya in Prada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prada (@prada)

Emerald Fennell in Gucci

