The BAFTAs Are Back! Here’s What Everyone Wore

The Royal Albert Hall was abuzz with red carpet glamour once more, as the BAFTAs returned to an in-person celebration. And ensuring all bases were covered, celebrations continued in Los Angeles as a secondary satellite event was taking place on the West Coast to ensure stars like Lady Gaga, Caitriona Balfe, and more could make it over to the Critics Choice Awards too (so if you thought some celebs had a teleporter, we’re sorry to disappoint you!). With historic wins like Troy Kotsur becoming the first deaf actor to bag a statuette to headline-making moments, such as Millie Bobbie Brown hitting the red carpet with Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi and Emilia Jones flipping the bird to Putin, there was plenty to take in. But naturally, we were consumed with the fashion. Here’s some of the event’s sartorial highs…
Ariana DeBose in Oscar de la Renta
View this post on Instagram
Sienna Miller in Gucci
Lashana Lynch in Prada, Tiffany, and OMEGA
View this post on Instagram
Ella Hunt in Celine
Emilia Jones in Versace
We're still not over this BEAUTIFUL dress on the lovely Emilia Jones! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/iGyGdMRqh3
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022
Florence Pugh in Carolina Herrera
Rebel Wilson in Giambattista Valli, Jimmy Choo, and Bvlgari
View this post on Instagram
Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci
Lady Gaga in Ralph Lauren and Tiffanys
📸 Our BAFTA-nominee @ladygaga looking stunning on the red carpet this evening #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/93w2Ujz9Eh
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022
Adwoa Aboah in Saint Laurent
Simone Ashley in Valentino
View this post on Instagram
Jessie Buckley in Alexander McQueen
Salma Hayek Pinault in Gucci
Millie Bobbie Brown in Louis Vuitton
View this post on Instagram
Emma Watson in Oscar de la Renta
View this post on Instagram
Caitriona Balfe in Armani Privé
View this post on Instagram
Troy Kostur in Gucci
Daniel Kaluuya in Prada
View this post on Instagram
Emerald Fennell in Gucci
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.