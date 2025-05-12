Last week, Lauren Bush Lauren of FEED and Morgan Smith, founder of Minnow, welcomed a glamorous group of women—including Daphne Oz, Lydia Fenet, Dr. Amanda Kahn, Morgan Hutchinson, Jessie Randall, Dee Poku, Rachelle Hruska, and others—aboard the Yacht Full Moon for a sunset cruise around New York City. The occasion? A pre-Mother’s Day celebration of the launch of the FEED x Minnow Mother Bag.

Guests were greeted with elegant charcuterie boards, refreshing cocktails, and a golden view of the Hudson –not to mention an up close and personal view of Lady Liberty– while the beautifully designed totes from the collaboration added a stylish touch to every corner of the boat. Spacious, chic, and endlessly versatile, the Mother Bag is perfect for everything from beach days to farmers market runs.

This limited-edition tote, featuring Minnow’s signature blue gingham, is priced at $125 and available exclusively on Minnow and FEED’s websites. More than just a beautiful accessory, each purchase provides 10 school meals to children in need—carrying forward FEED’s inspiring mission to fight childhood hunger.

Scroll down for a peek at this sun-drenched, celebratory sail—and, most importantly, the bag that gives back!

All Images: Courtesy