On The Town With PatBo! Patricia Bonaldi Opens The Doors To Her First U.S. Store With A Stylish Soirée

PatBo, and its founder Patricia Bonaldi, brought all the pretty people out last night—and in pretty frocks to match too. The Brazilian brand whose popularity shows no sign of abating cut the proverbial ribbon on its first-ever U.S. flagship—just days after making its runway debut at NYFW.

Now open at 65 Greene Street in Soho, the space is a hybrid of soft-toned textured walls, tropical-inspired wallpaper, and elements that play into the brand’s Brazilian roots. Bonaldi’s whole concept is to spread the joy of South American fashion, which she does with aplomb through the brand’s repertoire of ready to wear and swim pieces which are handmade in the Brazil atelier by local artisans.

To celebrate the unveiling, Bonaldi hosted friends of the brand with a party that incorporated a DJ set by Vashtie, bites by Berimbau Brazilian Kitchen, artisanal cocktails by Cincoro Tequila, and non-alcoholic drinks by Starla Wine (it was a school night, after all….) Guests, many of whom were in PatBo’s Instagram-famous dresses and separates, were further treated to gift bags by Simple Organic Beauty. BFA; they’re ready for that close up when you are.

Among those in attendance were Elizabeth Gillies, Noor Pahlavi, Vanessa Fuchs, Young Emperors, Arianna Margulis, Sophie Sumner, Laya Deleon Hayes, Elizabeth Seibert, Lili Buffet, Elizabeth Kurpis, Pandora Amoratis, Caroline Vazzana, Melvin Lawovi, Amy Lefevre, Carolina Cordon-Bouzan of Montserrat, Abby Silverman, Isabelle Schilling, and many more.

Peep the evening’s style below:

