Daily Media: Allure & Glamour’s New Fashion Editor, Abrima Erwiah Named Director Of Parsons, Chiara Ferragani Joins The Hublot Family, And Lots More Moves To Peruse!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Tchesmeni Leonard is now senior fashion editor at Allure and Glamour.

2. Chiara Ferragni is now a global ambassador for Hublot.

3. Ubaldo Minelli is now chief executive officer of Jil Sander.

4. Nigo is now artistic director at Kenzo.

5. Abrima Erwiah is now director at Parsons.

6. Chelsey Wayte is now vice president, global marketing and programing at IMG Fashion Events and Properties.

7. Magrino has announced five new vice presidents: Bailey Longcore, Jessie Lison-Brooks, John Rice, Cara Robins, and Adriana Sanchez.

8. Tara Ciccone is now vice president at Brandsway Creative.

9. There has been multiple hires, promotions, and title changes at SHADOW. Lisette Sand-Freedman is now chief visionary officer. Brad Zeifman is now chief revenue officer. Michelle Sokoloff is now chief operating officer. Liza Suloti is now chief communications officer. Erica Larsen has been promoted to executive vice president, partner.Jamie D’Attoma has been promoted to executive vice president, partner. Brian Vaughn has been promoted to executive creative director, partner. Sara Lieberman has been promoted to vice president. Rachel D’Amico has been promoted to vice president. Betty Mui is now director in the beauty division. Stafford Grayson is now account coordinator in the hospitality division.

10. Cameron Cipolla is now VIP coordinator at Thom Browne.

11. Aileen Brody Schiro is now director of brand communications & events for Panerai.

12. Erin Kenning Spiegel is now director of communications at Monica Rich Kosann.

13. Zack Tanck, Anna Clayton, and Melissa Tate are now senior directors at Bollare. Conchita Meza is now senior account manager at the company.

14. Jess Ward is now senior manager, brand marketing at West Elm.

15. Linley Chan is now senior account executive in Hustle&Co.’s fashion division. Ariana Sacco is now account executive at the company.

16. Madeline Bourque is now senior communications director at SEEN Group. Alexandra Goldsmith is now communications executive at the company.

17. Erin Brown is now senior account director at Creative Media Marketing. Genna Brandwein is now account supervisor at the company.

18. Nicholas Jara is now a senior account executive of talent and influencer integration at Sunshine Sachs.

19. Anne Nelson is now an agent at CAA Fashion.

20. Stacey Chia is now senior communications manager at Tanya Taylor.

21. Cameron Flaherty is now senior account manager at DADA Goldberg.

22. Leah Silverstein is now an associate manager at IMG Models.

23. Sarah Tornatore is now PR coordinator at THE CONSULTANCY PR.

Plus!

24. Small Girls PR is now representing Neiman Marcus Group.

25. DLX NYC is now representing Yasmin Sewell’s fragrance line Vyrao.

26. SHADOW is now representing Anastasia Beverly Hills.

27. BPCM is now representing Et Ochs.

28. ICA is now representing Gladys Tamez Millinery and ONEONESWIM.

29. The Lede Company is now representing Remrise.

30. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing The Scene New York.

31. Accent PR_ojects is now representing The Vice Wine, Deveaux New York, Alexis Bittar, and Rebecca de Ravenel.

32. JBC is now representing Studs.

33. The Lede Company is now representing Skin Laundry.



34. Janice McCafferty PR is now representing Vasanti Cosmetics.

35. Krupp Group is now representing The Westside.

36. SHADOW is now representing Claire’s.

37. Mischief Media Group is now representing Expectful.

38. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Gemist.

39. Le CollectiveM is now representing Love + Sage and the Chanson Group (Patisserie Chanson, Thyme Bar & Chanson Le Salon).

40. Lucky Chalm is now representing Flavedo & Albedo.

41. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing Recurate.

42. Michele Marie PR is now representing Sammy and Nat, Disturbia, TWIN, Actual Veggies, With Honey Please, My Woosah, Layered with Lace, Starla, and Madison Avenue Couture.

43. Coded Agency is now representing Lazaro Bridal Collections.

44. London & Co. PR is now representing Autopilot.

45. Agentry PR is now representing HUE.

46. JJBPR is now representing Iconic London and Dazzle Dry.

47. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing The Good Patch.

48. SEEN Group is now representing Dose & Co. for Canada press relations.

49. CL Collective is now representing Ray Griffiths Jewelry and The ‘Vit.

