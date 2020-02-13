Check out pics and recaps from all of the chicest fashion fêtes below! And make sure to email us at events@chicreport.com for editorial coverage consideration.

Wednesday, February 12

Olivia Palermo Launches Collection

Guests including Alex Assouline, Nicky Hilton, Eva Chen, Jonathan Simkhai, Lauren Remington Platt, RJ King, Tracy Anderson, and Wes Gordon celebrated the launch of Palermo’s eponymous fashion line over Aperol Spritz and truffle bites at The Chef’s Club in Nolita.

Saks x Tory Burch Dinner at L’Avenue

Chic guests including Erin Wasson, Adwoa Aboah, Halima Aden, Eva Chen, Karamo Brown, Gucci Westman, and Larsen Thompson turned up to toast Tory Burch at Saks’ upscale French eatery, L’Avenue.

Michael B. Jordan Celebrates Birthday at 1 OAK

1 OAK launched their new Tuesday party (Talkin’ ‘Bout Tuesdays) last night during NYFW. Kicking things off, Michael B. Jordan was celebrating his birthday with friends, while Winnie Harlow, Duckie Thot, NBA player Kevin Durant, Miles Chamley-Watson, Tammy Hembrow, David Dobrik were all spotted in the VIP section.

H&M Launch Studio Collection

Jourdan Dunn, Paloma Elsesser, Billie Lourd, and Natalia and Dylana Suarez celebrated H&M’s new Studio Spring/Summer 2020 collection by wearing pieces from the range at a party in Beverly Hills. Jameela Jamil, also wearing the line, DJd on the night while Lykke Li performed an acoustic set.

