North West Covers I-D, Anne Hathaway To Host CFDAs, Plus! Chicsters Celebrate At Casa Cruz…

Eugenie Niarchos’ brand Venyx has teamed up with the Man Ray Trust for a jewelry collaboration that was three years in the making. Such legwork was a fitting cause for celebration last night at Casa Cruz, with Diane von Furstenberg, Larry Gagosian, and Dasha Zhukova Niarchos coming together to host an intimate cocktail soirée to unveil the collection. Unsurprisingly, guests from across art, design, and fashion came by to see the pieces, which will be exclusively available at Gagosian until December 22. Several high profile names in the jewelry world were also in attendance, including Charlie de Viel Castel of CVC Stones, Sabine Getty, Ann Dexter-Jones, Ileana Makri, and Jesse Lazowski of Marlo Laz. Also spotted in the chic Upper East Side haunt were Jeff Koons, Natalie Massenet, Lily Donaldson, Derek Blasberg, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, Nick Brown, Paul Arnhold, Talita von Furstenberg, Rachel Feinstein, Will Kopelman, Erik Torstensson, Brett Heyman, Anna Weyant, Annie Morris, George Condo, Jonathan McCrory, Mark Grotjahn, Olympia Scarry, Bonnie Morrison, Kristina O’Neill, Vanessa de Viel Castel, Amanda Charchian, Diana Louise Bartlett, James Green, Isabella Massenet, Julio Santo Domingo, Racquel Chevremont, Andréa Ormeño-Delph, Artemis Baltoyanni, Olivier Babin, Suzanne Demisch, Colby and Tico Mulgrabi, Grace Fuller Marroquin, Sade Lythcott, Sarah Hoover, Laurent Claquin, Dr. Macrene Alexiades, Natalya Poniatowski, and Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld, among others.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Sarah Jessica Parker can no longer host the upcoming CFDA Fashion Awards. Replacing her on emcee duties is another iconic screen star: one miss Anne Hathaway. The Oscar-winning actress and best dressed list fixture will host the ceremony, which takes place next Monday at the American Museum of Natural History. As part of the evening, Hathaway will be tasked with presenting the prestigious American Womenswear Designer of the Year Award to this year’s honoree, alongside designer Narciso Rodriguez. Steven Kolb, CFDA CEO, said: “The CFDA is thrilled that Anne, a native New Yorker and a performer with extensive experience in theater and film, has agreed to host the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards presented by Amazon Fashion. We are looking forward to her bringing her infectious energy and charm to the CFDA stage on November 6th.” For a recap on this year’s honorees, which include Gwyneth Paltrow and Serena Williams, see here.

At the age of just 10, North West can add cover star to her resume. (Granted, we don’t know any 10-year-olds out there with such a thing…) The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has made her cover debut, for i-D’s The New Wave issue. The youngster sat down with the magazine, dishing on her favorites, and who her style icon is. Spoiler alert: it’s herself! West was styled by the magazine’s editor in chief Alastair McKimm in her own clothing and photographed by Willy Vanderperre for her appearance. Asked what she wants to be when she grows up, she said: “A basketball player, a rapper, um… Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner. Additional cover stars for the issue include model to watch Colin Jones and musician Sampha. Read the full feature here.

