Nordstrom’s Plan To Reopen Doors Next Week

Nordstrom NYC Flagship, Nordstrom Men’s Store, Nordstrom Racks and Nordstrom Local (their neighborhood service hubs) are officially reopening doors and welcoming customers in New York City on Wednesday, June 24.

The store is taking the necessary precautions to make customers and employees feel safe in a COVID world. They will be conducting health screenings for employees before they come to work every day, the store is providing face coverings for employees and customers, and they are assuring customers that they are increasing cleaning and sanitization in stores. They’ll also be modifying the fitting room experience and taking merchandise off the sales floor for a period of time if it has been tried on or returned.

Nordstrom will also be modifying their New York store hours with most stores opening at 10 or 11am and all stores in New York closing at 7pm.

They made a short video of how they are adjusting stores around the country.

In other positive news for retail…New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced yesterday that New Jersey malls can reopen on June 29th with limitations.

New York City enters Phase 2 on Monday.

