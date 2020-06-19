Daily Media: 21 Moves To Discuss from PAPER to Kering

12. Meredith Brengle is now global head of digital at Camron
13. Dina Azar is now a Senior Account Executive at Chapter 2.
Plus!
14. Savannah Engel is now representing Club House Global.
15. YaYa Publicity is now representing Lara Heems jewelry.
16. Negri Firman is now representing the Italian bag & accessory brand IL BISONTE.
17. CCPR is now representing KleenWraps PPE for PR services.
18. Gia Kuan Consulting is now representing Fear of God and Kohn Gallery.
19. Mischief Media Group is now representing FitReserve Anywhere.
Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.