Daily Media: 21 Moves To Discuss from PAPER to Kering

Here are the top hires, departures and new representations of the week!

1. Emma Watson is now on the board of directors at Kering. Jean Liu and Tidjane Thiam are also joining the board.

2. Matthew Williams is now creative director at Givenchy.

3. Jane Lauder is now executive vice president and enterprise marketing and chief data officer at Estée Lauder Companies.

4. Halima Aden is now diversity editor at large at Vogue Arabia.

5. Carrie Baker is now president for North America at Canada Goose.

6. Guillaume Gellusseau is now chief marketing and communication officer of Galeries Lafayette as well as BHV Marais.

7. Women 360 is now representing Amelia Gray Hamlin.

8. Daniel Grieder has been confirmed as the CEO of Hugo Boss.

9. Kayla Casillas is now public relations manager at Alo Yoga.

10. Abby Schrieber, executive editor at PAPER Magazine, has left the company.

11. Mia Solkin, fashion director at PAPER Magazine, has left the company.

12. Meredith Brengle is now global head of digital at Camron

13. Dina Azar is now a Senior Account Executive at Chapter 2.

Plus!

14. Savannah Engel is now representing Club House Global.

15. YaYa Publicity is now representing Lara Heems jewelry.

16. Negri Firman is now representing the Italian bag & accessory brand IL BISONTE.

17. CCPR is now representing KleenWraps PPE for PR services.

18. Gia Kuan Consulting is now representing Fear of God and Kohn Gallery.

19. Mischief Media Group is now representing FitReserve Anywhere.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

