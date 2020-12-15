Sara Sampaio, Ebonee Davis & Jas Tookes On Holiday Plans, Life Lessons, And Natural Beauty

It must be the holidays! Because jewelry brand Pamela Love has bestowed a gift upon our eyes: a stunning new capsule collection and campaign that showcases a celebration of divine femininity, in collaboration with The Lions Model Management stars Ebonee Davis, Jasmine Tookes, and Sara Sampaio. The trio worked directly with Pam to co-design a total of 12 styles, with each piece intended to highlight their own natural beauty and unique style. Furthermore, each model chose a charity to partner with for the collaboration—with a percentage of sales going straight to those worthy causes. The Daily caught up with the three models to chat about what they’ve been up to this year, and what’s to come in 2021.

Jasmine Tookes

The pieces are inspired by natural beauty—when do you feel at your most beautiful?

I feel the most beautiful when I’m happiest. I wake up everyday and try to put forward the most positive mindset so that I can achieve feeling beautiful everyday.

Can you describe your personal style in a sentence?

Classic, timeless, and comfortable!

Can you tell us about what charity you chose to support and why?

I chose BGR, because I think it is very important to empower young Black women growing up in today’s world. I want to encourage them to strive to be their best selves.

What’s your favorite piece in the collection and how are you wearing it?

My favorite piece is the toggle necklace. I can see myself wearing this every day: I love this because it can be worn with just a simple T-shirt and jeans, or you can dress it up with a dress.

How did you enjoy the process of co-designing jewelry?

I always love the process of creativity with anything, so I really enjoyed gathering inspiration and making our pieces come to life.

Would you ever want to start your own fashion/accessories line?

Stay tuned 😉

What are your plans for the holidays?

My plans for the holidays are to just stay home and enjoy precious time with my family.

What lessons from 2020 are you taking into 2021?

I’ve learned to prioritize the important things in my life that I ultimately want to give my energy to.

What’s been a highlight this year?

Getting to really dive deep into my brand with Josephine Skriver: JOJA. This has been a very pivotal year for us and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we bring in 2021. I’m very excited!

Ebonee Davis

What does ‘celebrating divine femininity’ mean to you personally?

It means celebrating our connection with nature, creation, and the divine source that sustains life on planet earth.

Can you describe your personal style in a sentence?

My personal style is colorful, comfortable, and ever evolving. My style is fluid…like my energy!

Would you ever want to start your own fashion/accessories line?

I would definitely start my own accessory line one day! I definitely enjoyed the process. I have the sketches in my note book from when I first started brainstorming. They remind me to honor the creative manifestation process. It’s crazy how something can go from just being an idea in your head to being something tangible you can feel and wear.

What’s your favorite piece in the collection and how are you wearing it?

I love all the pieces I designed, truly! It’s not just about the designs themselves, it’s about the meaning and intention behind them. But if I had to pick one, I would pick the cowry shell filled with opal, because it represents our connection to the moon, the Motherland, and the tides that carried us here.

What lessons from 2020 are you taking into 2021?

My biggest lesson from 2020 is to honor my inner child. That’s where all the creativity is! Time in quarantine gave me the opportunity to reconnect and tap into who I was and what I enjoyed before my life got taken over by the demands of the world. Creating these pieces was part of me rediscovering who I am beyond just being a model. I hope to carry this energy into 2021.

Sara Sampaio

What does ‘celebrating divine femininity’ mean to you personally?

I think just celebrating women in general. Women are so special, and the world is finally realizing how powerful women are.

The pieces are inspired by natural beauty—when do you feel at your most beautiful?

I feel the most gorgeous; when I’m taking care of myself, both mentally and physically.

What’s your own personal style mantra?

Simple and comfortable, with a twist for special occasions!

What charity are you supporting?

I chose the project LETS, because they have been providing incredible support for individuals with mental health issues. And it’s very close to my heart, because I’ve deal with anxiety and depression.

What’s your favorite piece in the collection and how are you wearing it?

I think the feather necklace is my favorite! I’ve been wearing it for days without taking it off. I either wear it by itself, or I layer it with other necklaces.

How did you enjoy the process of co-designing jewelry?

I loved it! I always love dainty jewelry, so it was really special to be able to design something that was truly me. And Pamela was incredible with helping me bring my designs to reality

Would you ever want to start your own line?

Who knows…maybe one day! For now, I’m more focused on acting. But I’ve learnt to never say never.

What are your plans for the holidays?

I’m going home to Portugal to see my family.

What lessons from 2020 are you taking into 2021?

To just go with the flow, and to not stress too much when things don’t happen when you want them to happen.

What’s been a highlight this year?

Definitely designing this collection!

What’s next for you?

I have a few exciting things coming out, including a few campaigns that I’m really proud of. So watch out for them!

