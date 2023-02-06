Burberry unveils new look under creative director Daniel Lee

This weekend, fashion fans noticed Daniel Lee seemed to have wiped the official Burberry Instagram account’s feed—evidently clearing the slate for his new vision. Today, that aesthetic was revealed, with the launch of Lee’s first campaign for the British heritage house. Lee enlisted Tyrone Lebon for still photography and a video scored by John Glacier, which follows a cast including Glacier himself, Jun Ji-Hyun, Lennon Gallagher, Liberty Ross, Raheem Sterling, Shygirl, Skepta, and Vanessa Redgrave captured in thoroughly-British locations like London’s Trafalgar Square and Albert Bridge. The campaign also revealed a new, archive-inspired take on the logo, featuring the instantly-recognizable Equestrian Knight Design (EKD) which dates back to 1901, with a focus on the Burberry tagline ‘Prorsum’ which is Latin for ‘forwards.’ How fitting. See the campaign below:

Fashion journalist Hilary Alexander has died, aged 77

Renowned fashion authority Hilary Alexander OBE, a bubbly and cheerful presence on fashion show front rows since the 1980s, has passed away. The New Zealand-born former fashion director of The Daily Telegraph, where she shaped the Fleet Street paper’s fashion point of view for some 26 years, is remembered for her sharp storytelling, nurturing of up-and-coming designers, regular TV appearances, and her signature crescent-shaped spectacles. In a heartfelt obit penned by her former Telegraph colleague Julia Robson, Alexander is remembered as a determined journalist with a great sense of humor, who was both respected and approachable. “Ever the professional, as much as she enjoyed fashion parties (and was rarely without a coupe de champagne in manicured hand), her reputation for accuracy and chasing a story was revered. In a fashion world dominated at the time by an elite British circle, Hilary never forgot her Kiwi roots or her cool. Never a snob or sycophant, she was kept informed by a tight circle of fashion friends and remained proudest of starting the careers of those she felt had earned their place in fashion.” Read the full piece here.

Lacoste names Pelagia Kolotouros as creative design director

Just under a month after Louise Trotter’s exit, Lacoste has announced her successor. While the French lifestyle brand had initially said it would not replace the British designer, instead leaning for a collective design team to lead the label forward, today it revealed that Pelagia Kolotouros will helm the house. Kolotouros, who is a Greek and US national, joins Lacoste from Adidas where she headed up collaborations with Ivy Park and Pharrell Williams. Her impressive resume includes stints at Yeezy, Calvin Klein, and Theory, and she was also previously global creative director of The North Face. Bonne chance!

Rimowa reveals inaugural collaboration with PALACE

Luxury luggage brand Rimowa has teamed up with fashion’s favorite London-based skateboarding and streetwear brand PALACE. Their first collaboration sees a limited-edition suitcase with digitally printed gradient artwork by PALACE creatives (you certainly wouldn’t miss this on the baggage carousel, that’s for sure), as well as a deck and sticker set. And when we say limited-edition, know that there’s only 500 of the co-branded suitcase available in the world. As for the deck, it’s also co-branded with both logos on each end and features a rendition of the same infinity artwork seen on the suitcase’s interior. The pieces will be available to snap up from February 10.

Jordan Turpin opens up to ELLE

In the February issue of ELLE, Jordan Turpin speaks to the magazine about becoming an unlikely influencer after the harrowing experience of growing up in what’s been dubbed a ‘House of Horrors’ alongside her 12 siblings in Perris, California. Five years ago, a then-17-year-old Turpin escaped from the house having not been outside most of her life to alert the authorities about her imprisonment. In her heartbreaking but ultimately positive account, Turpin, who has amassed a massive audience on TikTok with almost one million followers, speaks of growing up in the environment and its longterm affects on her body. “We all know how bad [the house] was, but we realize now how much they took from us. If I had eaten more, I’d probably be taller. And I’d be more healthy, and I’d probably…It really gets to us,” she said. She also speaks about writing her own music and her hopes to pursue a career as a pop singer, her love for dancing, and her newfound attitude towards life. Read the full feature, with styling by Sarah Zendejas and photography by Lindsey Byrnes, here.

Stars including Cher and Usher joined Tod’s over Grammys Weekend to celebrate music x fashion

Ahead of the Grammy Awards, Steven Victor, CEO of Victor Victor Worldwide, joined forces with Italian luxury house Tod’s to celebrate his clients Pusha-T and The-Dream on their Grammy nods. The dinner party took place at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, with a curated multi-course menu by Chef Nobu on the agenda. Among those in attendance to join Victor, Pusha-T, and The-Dream were guests also kitted out by Tod’s for the occasion, including Cher, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Swizz Beats, Jermaine Dupri, Tyga, Benny Blanco, Helen Williams, Christine Chiu, and many more executives and music power players. Creative director Walter Chiapponi was also in town for the soirée. Peep inside the evening, below:

Images: BFA

Maura McGreevy is now Endeavor’s chief communications officer

Global sports and entertainment company Endeavor has announced Maura McGreevy as chief communications officer. Previously the head of communications for Endeavor subsidiaries IMG and the cultural marketing agency 160/90 since 2014, in her new role, McGreevy will take on responsibility for Endeavor’s worldwide communications strategy and operations while also serving as lead spokesperson. In a release, company president Mark Shapiro said: “I’ve seen first-hand [Maura’s] unique understanding of the Endeavor network and her thoughtful storytelling abilities. In her nearly nine years with the company, she has built deep relationships across the industry, and time and again demonstrated clear thinking under pressure.” Congrats!

