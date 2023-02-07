Gift Ideas For Your Valentines—And For February 14th Soirées Too!

Valentine’s Day is just one week away! Whether you are hitting the town with a group of pals and celebrating ‘Galentines,’ getting cozy at home, or have a sweet date planned, we’ve got you covered on anything you might need for the occasion. Read on for some of the best gift ideas to treat yourself or share with a loved one. Think: pops of pink, plenty of hearts, and even a perfect little black dress for good measure.
Saylor Devonne Top
We’re coming in hot [pink] with this standout top cut from beautiful snake skin lace in a bright fuchsia color. The peplum hem and underwire metal in the bust give the top a defined shape that provides a super flattering fit. Pair with your favorite jeans and mules for a simple, yet elevated look.
Dana Rebecca Designs Ava Bea Crossover Mini Huggies
Meet everyone’s favorite earrings: the Ava Bea Crossover Huggie. Two rows of dainty and delicate pavé set round diamonds criss cross over each other and hug the earlobe for a look that is, in a word, perfection.
OSEA Malibu Limited Edition Build Your Own Face + Body
Create your dream duo this Valentine’s Day with OSEA’s NEW limited edition Build Your Own Face + Body – pick one face moisturizer and one body moisturizer to customize a hydration set to give a friend or treat yourself
Veronica Beard Gladys Sweetheart Neckline Pullover
A sweetheart neckline couldn’t be more fitting for the day that’s in it. Versatile and flattering, this dressy top is great on its own or as a base for cold-weather layering. Dress it up or down—this will be a fast favorite either way.
Le Labo AMBROXYDE 17 Candle
The newly-released Le Labo Scent is the first candle launch since May of 2021. A close cousin to the popular ANOTHER 13, AMBROXYDE 17 with notes of jasmine, moss, and wood is an evocative creation, recognizable, and addictive. The perfect gift for anyone’s home.
PoolSide The Disco Ball Pearl
For Palm Beach…and beyond! With a twist on classic pearls, this bag is a great accessory for Valentine’s Day in the sun.
Unsubscribed Puff-sleeve Cashmere Sweatshirt
Not a pink girl? Lavender is the next best thing. This top is great to slip on, whether you’re lounging at home or out on the town. Made from recycled cashmere, its puff-sleeves add a chic silhouette.
Renisis Solo Pearl Curl Ring
Edgy, Sculptural and Rock ‘n Roll! Renisis presents a collection of statement wear jewelry, elevated in craft and thematic impact. This 18K yellow gold ring with inverted diamonds and a white South Sea Pearl is the perfect accessory for any Valentine’s Soirée!
Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil
Never have we ever fallen more in love with a lip oil. This TikTok favorite is a non-sticky, non-greasy, rich, and balmy oil texture combines the mirror shine of a gloss with the comfort of intense lip care. Great for on its own, or over your favorite lipstick.
A.L.C Skye Embellished Mini Dress
The Skye Dress is impeccably cut from pretty pink fabric enhanced with shimmering hand-sewn rhinestones. We love this mini’s sleeveless shape, high round neckline, and two side cutouts for an extra flattering silhouette.
Makeup by Mario Lip Lift Kit
A mini duo to create celebrity makeup guru Mario’s viral Lip Lift technique including the Ultra Suede Lipstick and Ultra Suede® Sculpting Lip Pencil for fuller, lifted lips with a soft matte finish.
BCBG Maxazria Zuma Mini Dress
Designed in collaboration with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, this modern mini is everything we love. With a strapless dome-shaped corset bodice and attached sleeves, this is the ultimate LBD to include in your rotation
Aerie Paisley Lace Longline Bralette
Ready to feel fancy, if even just for yourself? Look no further than this luxe lace and mesh bralette.
Birdies The Starling in Raspberry
The perfect cozy flat with a pop of color! We can’t get enough of these effortlessly elegant and comfortable flats.
HillHouse Nap Dress
Introducing Spring! Ready for warmer weather – Hill House has you covered! Think new prints filled with bright blooms, a fresh take on best-selling silhouettes, the long-awaited return of customer favorites (hello, Nesli & Ophelia!), and the introduction of the Nap Family (introducing Nap Shorts and Skirts with signature smocking).
Anita Ko Anklet with Heart Shaped Diamond Drop
We love an ankle bracelet- a chic way to dress up a warm weather look. Check out this valentine inspired 18k anklet from Anita Ko!
Nails.INC Special Effect Nail Toppers
These special effect toppers are designed to amp up your everyday polishes for an attention-grabbing mani. Instant nail art in just a few strokes—it’s as easy as 1,2,3.
La Ligne Mini Marin Sweater in Hot Pink
We love a stripe! Get on board the stripe bandwagon with this hot pink and bubblegum pink stripe, 7-ply wool-cashmere sweater, which is shrunken and slightly cropped. Its snug fit will ensure you always feel both chill and stylish.
Sam Edelman Leon Feather Heel
The Leon heels are quite literally in bloom, bursting with detail and humor. These champagne-hued heels are destined for evenings that need to be made just a little bit more fun.
Mario Badescu Rose Body Soap
Bring the pink vibe to the shower! Mario Badescu’s famous Rose Body Soap is infused with a floral blend featuring Rosewater and Rose Oil that leaves skin soft, hydrated, and sweetly scented with a hint of rose. Yum!
Naghedi Kyoto Clutch
This clutch is the perfect accessory to add a pop of color to your Valentine’s look—morning, noon, or night. It’s also super easy for packing, as this handwoven neoprene that can lay flat. Your sign to book a vacation? We think so.
LAGOS Jewelry Two Tone Oval Diamond Pendant Necklace
Add this to your wishlist! Pavé diamonds form this oval pendant that is finished on LAGOS’s signature sterling silver Caviar necklace with 18k gold accents. We love everything about this statement piece- two toned accents and lots of sparkle!
Nadine Merabi Davina Black Pants
The Davina Black Pants are the perfect piece for those who want to make a statement. Made from the brand’s exclusive velvet, this simple statement trouser is easily worn from day to night. You can also pair it will the Davina matching black blazer and bra top to complete the look.
Cult Gaia Solene Mini Rhinestone Bag
This eye-catching mini arm candy dazzles with fuchsia-hued rhinestones on aluminum mesh. The circular handle and diamond shaped body give this bag a simple elegance that is elevated by the high impact shine. Wear with everything and anything: Solene is our new favorite from Cult Gaia.
Express Compression Body Contour Silky High Neck Bodysuit
We love a bodysuit paired with jeans or under a blazer. This one from Express is a closet essential—there’s tons of color options, but we’ve fallen for this pale pink one for our February 14 itinerary.
CUUP The Carmine Plunge Bundle
The perfect set to keep you feeling confident and chic this love day. CUUP bras marry a compromise between style and support—because women should never have to choose between one or the other.
Vegamour Heart Shaped GRO Biotin Gummies
The perfect gift to treat yourself or the new moms in your life. GRO Biotin Gummies feature a proprietary combination of vitamins and minerals that help beautify strands, nourish the scalp, and support healthy looking hair. The cute heart shape will make sure you don’t forget to take your daily fix too!
Joy Street Love Women’s Jogger Pajama Set
Wear your heart on your sleeve, literally. Joy Street Kids offers adorable Valentines PJs for little ones that guarantee sweet dreams for your sweetheart.
Golden Goose Super Star Sneaker
The fan favorite Super-Star sneaker has now been reinterpreted in a new colorway. The latest launch is in a brown crochet upper with red and cream embroidered hearts, and it’s finished with the brand’s familiar white metallic leather star and a vintage-effect.
A few ideas for your minis…
Janie and Jack Heart Faux Fur Jacket
Make a statement! We’ll always have a soft spot for this cozy plush faux fur jacket. With allover hearts and gold-tone buttons, it’s the one to love.
A Real Life Fairy Tale – Princess Diana Book
Author Emberli Pridham shares tales of courage and kindness your little one will fall in love with, based on the legacies of women we know and admire today. Children will meet inspirational women such as Princess Grace, Jackie Kennedy and Princess Diana and learn how they became the legacies we know today.
Claire’s Conversation Hearts Fleece Lougne Pants
Here’s something to really “talk about” on Valentine’s Day…comfy sleepwear decorated all over with classic Love Heart sweet motifs. Perfect for nighttime, naps, or lounging around in.
