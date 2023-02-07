Gift Ideas For Your Valentines—And For February 14th Soirées Too!

Valentine’s Day is just one week away! Whether you are hitting the town with a group of pals and celebrating ‘Galentines,’ getting cozy at home, or have a sweet date planned, we’ve got you covered on anything you might need for the occasion. Read on for some of the best gift ideas to treat yourself or share with a loved one. Think: pops of pink, plenty of hearts, and even a perfect little black dress for good measure.

We’re coming in hot [pink] with this standout top cut from beautiful snake skin lace in a bright fuchsia color. The peplum hem and underwire metal in the bust give the top a defined shape that provides a super flattering fit. Pair with your favorite jeans and mules for a simple, yet elevated look.

Meet everyone’s favorite earrings: the Ava Bea Crossover Huggie. Two rows of dainty and delicate pavé set round diamonds criss cross over each other and hug the earlobe for a look that is, in a word, perfection.

Create your dream duo this Valentine’s Day with OSEA’s NEW limited edition Build Your Own Face + Body – pick one face moisturizer and one body moisturizer to customize a hydration set to give a friend or treat yourself

A sweetheart neckline couldn’t be more fitting for the day that’s in it. Versatile and flattering, this dressy top is great on its own or as a base for cold-weather layering. Dress it up or down—this will be a fast favorite either way.

The newly-released Le Labo Scent is the first candle launch since May of 2021. A close cousin to the popular ANOTHER 13, AMBROXYDE 17 with notes of jasmine, moss, and wood is an evocative creation, recognizable, and addictive. The perfect gift for anyone’s home.

For Palm Beach…and beyond! With a twist on classic pearls, this bag is a great accessory for Valentine’s Day in the sun.

Not a pink girl? Lavender is the next best thing. This top is great to slip on, whether you’re lounging at home or out on the town. Made from recycled cashmere, its puff-sleeves add a chic silhouette.

Edgy, Sculptural and Rock ‘n Roll! Renisis presents a collection of statement wear jewelry, elevated in craft and thematic impact. This 18K yellow gold ring with inverted diamonds and a white South Sea Pearl is the perfect accessory for any Valentine’s Soirée!

Never have we ever fallen more in love with a lip oil. This TikTok favorite is a non-sticky, non-greasy, rich, and balmy oil texture combines the mirror shine of a gloss with the comfort of intense lip care. Great for on its own, or over your favorite lipstick.

The Skye Dress is impeccably cut from pretty pink fabric enhanced with shimmering hand-sewn rhinestones. We love this mini’s sleeveless shape, high round neckline, and two side cutouts for an extra flattering silhouette.

A mini duo to create celebrity makeup guru Mario’s viral Lip Lift technique including the Ultra Suede Lipstick and Ultra Suede® Sculpting Lip Pencil for fuller, lifted lips with a soft matte finish.

Designed in collaboration with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, this modern mini is everything we love. With a strapless dome-shaped corset bodice and attached sleeves, this is the ultimate LBD to include in your rotation

Ready to feel fancy, if even just for yourself? Look no further than this luxe lace and mesh bralette.

The perfect cozy flat with a pop of color! We can’t get enough of these effortlessly elegant and comfortable flats.

Introducing Spring! Ready for warmer weather – Hill House has you covered! Think new prints filled with bright blooms, a fresh take on best-selling silhouettes, the long-awaited return of customer favorites (hello, Nesli & Ophelia!), and the introduction of the Nap Family (introducing Nap Shorts and Skirts with signature smocking).

We love an ankle bracelet- a chic way to dress up a warm weather look. Check out this valentine inspired 18k anklet from Anita Ko!

These special effect toppers are designed to amp up your everyday polishes for an attention-grabbing mani. Instant nail art in just a few strokes—it’s as easy as 1,2,3.

We love a stripe! Get on board the stripe bandwagon with this hot pink and bubblegum pink stripe, 7-ply wool-cashmere sweater, which is shrunken and slightly cropped. Its snug fit will ensure you always feel both chill and stylish.

The Leon heels are quite literally in bloom, bursting with detail and humor. These champagne-hued heels are destined for evenings that need to be made just a little bit more fun.

Bring the pink vibe to the shower! Mario Badescu’s famous Rose Body Soap is infused with a floral blend featuring Rosewater and Rose Oil that leaves skin soft, hydrated, and sweetly scented with a hint of rose. Yum!

This clutch is the perfect accessory to add a pop of color to your Valentine’s look—morning, noon, or night. It’s also super easy for packing, as this handwoven neoprene that can lay flat. Your sign to book a vacation? We think so.

Add this to your wishlist! Pavé diamonds form this oval pendant that is finished on LAGOS’s signature sterling silver Caviar necklace with 18k gold accents. We love everything about this statement piece- two toned accents and lots of sparkle!

The Davina Black Pants are the perfect piece for those who want to make a statement. Made from the brand’s exclusive velvet, this simple statement trouser is easily worn from day to night. You can also pair it will the Davina matching black blazer and bra top to complete the look.

This eye-catching mini arm candy dazzles with fuchsia-hued rhinestones on aluminum mesh. The circular handle and diamond shaped body give this bag a simple elegance that is elevated by the high impact shine. Wear with everything and anything: Solene is our new favorite from Cult Gaia.

We love a bodysuit paired with jeans or under a blazer. This one from Express is a closet essential—there’s tons of color options, but we’ve fallen for this pale pink one for our February 14 itinerary.

The perfect set to keep you feeling confident and chic this love day. CUUP bras marry a compromise between style and support—because women should never have to choose between one or the other.

The perfect gift to treat yourself or the new moms in your life. GRO Biotin Gummies feature a proprietary combination of vitamins and minerals that help beautify strands, nourish the scalp, and support healthy looking hair. The cute heart shape will make sure you don’t forget to take your daily fix too!

Wear your heart on your sleeve, literally. Joy Street Kids offers adorable Valentines PJs for little ones that guarantee sweet dreams for your sweetheart.

The fan favorite Super-Star sneaker has now been reinterpreted in a new colorway. The latest launch is in a brown crochet upper with red and cream embroidered hearts, and it’s finished with the brand’s familiar white metallic leather star and a vintage-effect.

A few ideas for your minis…

Make a statement! We’ll always have a soft spot for this cozy plush faux fur jacket. With allover hearts and gold-tone buttons, it’s the one to love.

Author Emberli Pridham shares tales of courage and kindness your little one will fall in love with, based on the legacies of women we know and admire today. Children will meet inspirational women such as Princess Grace, Jackie Kennedy and Princess Diana and learn how they became the legacies we know today.

Here’s something to really “talk about” on Valentine’s Day…comfy sleepwear decorated all over with classic Love Heart sweet motifs. Perfect for nighttime, naps, or lounging around in.

