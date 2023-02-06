After binge watching Emily in Paris and The White Lotus over the holiday break, we have been so inspired to travel and explore. Just in time for February and Spring Breaks, here are the must-have travel accessories for all your adventures ahead, whether it’s long haul trips, weekend get aways, beach days, or winter sports excursions.

Raise your hand if you need an extended trip! Striking from any distance, this case boasts a modern silhouette with fluid-looking contours. Made with a recycled polycarbonate shell, it’s lightweight and resilient for longer trips and packing for the whole family.

This lightweight weekender or carry on bag is designed to support you on any journey, modest or immense. It unsnaps at the sides to create more room for any unexpected finds you can’t leave behind and also includes a padded laptop sleeve, an air mesh pouch for all your essentials, a water bottle pocket, stretch key leash, shoe duster, and extra interior pockets to keep you organized.

No matter where you are going on your travels, don’t forget your shades. These aviators feature the same signature design details from your favorite Quay sunnies, now dressed up with luxe extras.

Inspired by Demijohns, found in agricultural households in Greece, this is a deep bag with vachetta leather cut outs and a small handle. An everything bag that will take you from the runway (airport style) to the beach with ease.

Just in time for mid-winter breaks, Sam Edelman’s Gigi Sandal is effortlessly chic; perfect to take you from coffee to cocktails with ease. Be sure to check out their Palm Beach Pop-up this March at The Colony Hotel too!

Everyday comfort and perfect for those just dipping their toes in the compression world. These are an in-flight non-negotiable!

Enhanced styling and half the damage? Sign us up. This handy, cord-free straightener is so high tech it even automatically regulates its temperature 100 times per second. Add to cart!

Make a statement with this backpack, made of milled calf leather in a sleek black colorway. This super chic option is unisex and makes a statement with any travel outfit—everything we could ask for in a carry-on item.

Crafted in a timeless basket shape for an effortless summer mood, this large Woody basket is hand-woven from partly upcycled materials by independent craftswomen in Kenya. Echoing the brand’s popular Woody mule with the logo ribbon detail, it’s the perfect fashion-forward beach bag for any vacation.

We love to bring a re-useable water bottle everywhere we go, for less impact on the environment. This one makes having on-hand hydration for morning hikes, train rides, kayak trips, and daily commutes easy as 1,2,3.

MZ Wallace’s Large Zoey Cosmetic Case is a roomy, lightweight pouch perfect for carrying your full-size cosmetics and keeping your essentials organized.

We’re pretty much obsessed with this new, straight-leg version of the Accolade Sweatpant from Alo Yoga—it’s a super soft, leveled-up classic that will keep you comfortable inflight and on the move. Wear it in cold weather with a bold jacket and transition to warmer weather with slides.

Work hard, play hard! We are loving the ski backpack from Oliver Thomas that comes with the perfect compartments for your boots, helmet and googles. This machine washable backpack is designed with ultimate organization in mind for all your ski and snow equipment, and you’ll always be travel-ready with its trolley sleeve.

A compact size with big power design, the Conair ExtremeSteam Power Steam Handheld Garment Steamer effortlessly eliminates wrinkles with 1200 watts of power. The high temperature provides fast results for all your garment needs when traveling and heats up with in seconds. Finally, no more pesky hotel room irons…!

Lightweight and spacious; the St Barths Large Tote made from Naghedi’s signature handwoven neoprene is the perfect carryall no matter what’s on the agenda! Plus, it folds flat to easily pack it in your larger suitcase too.

Versatile true wireless earphones with astounding soundwith and a fully waterproof design. With the latest in Bluetooth 5.2 technology and background noise reduction, Beoplay EX make it easy to go wireless and connect whether that’s during travel, on the move, in the gym, or at home. Just download the app, pair your device, and listen away.

Away’s Bigger Carry-On is built to last, with a durable polycarbonate hard shell that can withstand any journey. Key for packing for longer trips, it is sized to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines, and still lightweight to pop easily onto a train rack or into a car. Thoughtful details like the 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, and its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make it easy to take all of your essentials with you.

Whoever thought you could fall in love with a grocery tote? This reusable grocery tote bag is ideal to carry around with you on all your adventures, from the souvenirs you scoop up along the boardwalk to trips to the local farmers market.

Our new go-to elevated sneaker. The Dolen pairs a cool, modern platform sole with a sporty lace-up knit, creating a slick go-anywhere, do-anything look. Comfy and current, we can’t wait to hit the streets in these on our next city break.

Listen to your favorite music, and look stylish while doing it, with this pair of bluetooth metallic headphones. With rose gold-tone detailing, these all-white headphones are a fashion accessory in their own right.

Never find yourself saying, ‘Where did I put that?!’ Stay organized while traveling with Stoney Clovers’ popular 5-piece Packing Cube set, featuring 1 Flat Cube, 1 Small Cube, 2 Large Cubes & 1 Extra Large Cube. They come in chic neutral and fun pastel hues too, for the color coders in our midst.

File away this one for your next business trip. The Megan Tote is beautifully crafted from smooth leather in a roomy, structured shape (i.e., It doubles as a wear-to-work and long weekend bag). Furthermore, it features a convenient back-slip pocket for quick access to your most reached-for items and dog-clip hardware in the front to keep your belongings secure.