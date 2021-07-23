Net-a-Porter And Mr Porter Hosted A Fashion Family Reunion Dinner In Montauk

It was a case of local fare and international style at Montauk’s rustic eatery The Crow’s Nest last night, as Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter hosted a ‘fashion family dinner Out East.’ Tastemakers, influencers, and entrepreneurs from all over the globe joined Alison Loehnis, president of the luxury e-commerce mecca, to break bread, clink glasses of spicy margaritas, and enjoy a summer evening at the end of the world.

With the occasion marking Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter’s return to in-person events after a year apart, the aforementioned well-heeled ‘fashion family’ turned out en masse. Among those enjoying an offering of the restaurant’s famed food, which included a mezze plate and delectable dishes of pasta, chicken, and salads, were Jacquelyn Jablonski, Nina Agdal and Jack Brinkley-Cook, Laura Brown, Lincoln Pilcher, Sophie Elgort, Candice Miller, Cynthia Rowley and daughter Kit Keenan, Delanique Millwood, Igee Okafor, Joanna Hillman, Kiane von Mueffling, Malcolm Carfrae and John Wattiker, Marcella Guarino, Mikey De Temple, Mireya D’Angelo, Pat Schmidt, Peter Ostrega and Sam Angelo, Quincy Davis, Sofia D’Angelo and Joseph D’Angelo.

As the sun set over Lake Montauk, Loehnis gave a toast fêting the designers, ambassadors, Style Council members, and supporters in attendance. The intimate gathering also celebrated the launch of new Hamptons-focused editorial content, like Mr Porter Journal’s Hamptons-themed issues, and the fact that premiere delivery service in the Hamptons is now in its ninth season. (We’ll drink to that fashion emergency-saving MVP!)

Mr Porter’s dapper Style Council Members Matt Albiani, Rainer Andreesen, and George Glasgow, Jr. of George Cleverley were also in attendance, as were designers Wes Gordon of Carolina Herrera, Francisco Costa of Costa Brazil, Indré Rockefeller of Paravel, Jameel Mohammed of Khiry, Alison Chemla of Alison Lou, George Sotelo of Thorsun, Lara Devgan of Dr. Lara Devgan, Nili Lotan, Rachelle Hruska of Lingua Franca, Roxanne Assoulin, Suzie Kondi, and Veronica Miele Beard of Veronica Beard.

See what they wore below:

