Daily Media: Vogue Italia EIC Steps Down, New Hires At The Cut and InStyle, Plus! Bustle Digital Group’s New Acquisition

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Andrea González-Ramírez is now senior writer at The Cut.

2. Julie Kosin is now senior TV editor at Vulture. Nic Juarez is now TV recaps editor, and Genevieve Koski is now senior TV editor.

3. Vincenzo Dimino is now assistant photo editor at InStyle.

4. Vogue Italia editor in chief Emanuele Farneti is leaving the publication.

5. Lindsay Brooke Thomas is now chief fashion officer at Roolee.

6. Nancy Liu, CEO of De Beers Forevermark, is leaving the company. Céline Assimon, current CEO of De Beers Jewellers, will expand her role to lead both houses beginning in September.

7. Shannon Otto is now VP of digital marketing at Base Beauty Creative Agency.

8. Rob Shiers is now associate media director at Publicis Health Media.

9. Adam Mansuroglu is now director of commerce for Fairchild Media Group.

10. Ashley Weber is now communications director at SEEN. Che Baez is now communications coordinator at the company.

11. Marissa Rubin is now head of business development at Michele Marie PR. Nicole Draga is now senior account executive at the company.

12. Amanda Beckwith is now senior PR manager, North America at 111SKIN.

13. Lindsey Cohen is now brand communications manager at PANGAIA.

14. Laron Howard, marketing manager at Burberry, is leaving the company.

15. Nicole Allen is now PR manager at Nina Shoes.

16. Sonja Loges is now public relations & influencer manager at Washington Shoe Company.

17. Emily Keating is now account coordinator at Creative Media Marketing.

18. Samantha McNeil, account executive at PURPLE, is leaving the company.

19. Amanda Rubin is now junior account executive at SHADOW.

20. Nicole Niro, junior publicist, at KCD is leaving the company.

21. Bustle Digital Group has acquired Some Spider Studios, the holding company behind digital media brands for parents in the world, Scary Mommy, Fatherly, and The Dad.

Plus!

22. ClarkCapsi is now representing heritage denim brand Hudson.

23. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing live shopping marketplace ShopThing.

24. The Right Now is now representing luxury glove brand Seymoure.

25. SHADOW is now representing MUSH.

26. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing skincare brands Sukin and Andalou Naturals, and clean cosmetics brand Mineral Fusion.

27. SEEN is now representing herbal skincare brand Farmaesthetics.

28. Janice McCafferty PR is now representing oVertone.

29. Michele Marie PR is now representing M. Gemi.

30. Amanda Smeal Consulting and Aimee Moss are now representing Heritage Store.

31. RLJPR is now representing FlutterHabit and Potent Serum.

32. Samantha slaven publicity is now representing DocentRX custom prescription skincare.

33. Mega Mega Projects is now representing jewelry brands Artida Oud and Zarig.

34. Kristin Breen is now representing Lottie London.

35. Page Parkes Texas is now representing Jonathan Valdez for acting, talent, modeling and brand partnerships.

36. Katherine Brooks PR is now representing South Korean brands Nolulls and RefinedJ.

37. Magrino is now representing Kips Bay Decorator Showhouse, Dallas & Palm Beach, Conrad Maldives, Treasury Wine Estates, and Vella Bioscience, Inc.

