Naomi Watts & Lizzie Tisch Hosted A VIP Dinner In Bridgehampton To Celebrate Michael Kors’ 40th Anniversary

written by Freya Drohan
Lizzie Tisch, Michael Kors, Naomi Watts (BFA)

A-listers and industry insiders came together over the weekend to raise a toast to Michael Kors’ stellar 40-year career. For an intimate cocktail reception and seated dinner held at the Bridgehampton home of Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch, Australian actress Naomi Watts was on co-hosting duty.

Guests included designer Michael Kors, Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris, Inez Van Lamsweerde, Aerin Lauder, Vinoodh Matadin, David Neville, Claire Olshan, Gucci Westman, Rachel Zoe and more.

Feast your eyes on the evening’s style below:

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

