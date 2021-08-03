A-listers and industry insiders came together over the weekend to raise a toast to Michael Kors’ stellar 40-year career. For an intimate cocktail reception and seated dinner held at the Bridgehampton home of Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch, Australian actress Naomi Watts was on co-hosting duty.

Guests included designer Michael Kors, Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris, Inez Van Lamsweerde, Aerin Lauder, Vinoodh Matadin, David Neville, Claire Olshan, Gucci Westman, Rachel Zoe and more.

Feast your eyes on the evening’s style below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.