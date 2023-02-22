H&M Taps Mugler For Next Designer Collab, Louise Trotter Is Heading To Carven, Linda Farrow x COS, And More!

H&M looks to Mugler for next designer collaboration

Collab buzz! H&M announced this morning that it has tapped Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader for a Spring ’23 co-branded collection. Little else was shared about what to expect of the partnership, which follows a long-running series of luxury collaborations at high street price points (can you believe it’s almost been 20 years since the first iteration conceived with Karl Lagerfeld debuted?!). In a short media alert, the H&M team teased that the Mugler H&M collection will “encapsulate the unique and vibrant spirit of Mugler.” Which to us screams pop star-friendly catsuits, daring cut-outs, second-skin silhouettes, and hopefully some damn good accessories too. Watch this space!

Louise Trotter named creative director at Carven

Remember Carven?! Louise Trotter is here to ensure that you will going forward. A month after exiting her role as creative director at Lacoste after four years, the British designer is about to settle in to lead design at Carven. While the classic, consistent brand was once a mainstay on the Paris Fashion Week runways—it was founded in 1945 but daring French designer Carmen de Tomasso—it has been absent from the runways and without a main designer since 2018, at which time it was bought out of bankruptcy. “I feel honored to write a new chapter for Carven: a youthful French house that to me embodies a spirit of freedom, joy and a confident femininity,” Trotter said. “I look forward to respecting Madame Carven’s legacy by making clothes with a new simplicity that are both purposeful and beautiful, whilst being kind to people and our environment.” Shawna Tao, Carven’s chief executive officer, added that Trotter, whose resume also spans roles at Calvin Klein, Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, and British heavyweights Joseph, Whistles, and Jigsaw, called her the “perfect candidate to revive the house.” Trotter’s first collection will be showcased in September during Paris Fashion Week. Bonne chance!

COS teams up with Linda Farrow for a suitably stylish eyewear collab

COS has plucked London’s original ‘it’ eyewear brand Linda Farrow for a limited-edition eyewear collection available online and in selected stores. Originally born in 1970 before being relaunched two decades ago by the namesake founder’s son, Linda Farrow is synonymous with creating the type of shades beloved by strong, powerful women. A such, this endeavor sees a revisit of five iconic styles that need little introduction for the eyewear savants among us—aviator, wayfarer, half-rim, and round and square acetate sunnies—in various colorways and with chic details like gold accents and cut-outs. All with 100% UV protection too. Shop it while you can!

