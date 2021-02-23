Editor’s Pick: David Bowie X Happy Socks Collection

What: Happy Socks’ latest collaboration honors David Bowie with a limited-edition collection inspired by his iconic performances and characters. The collection features six pairs of soft combed cotton crew socks and four pairs of kid’s crew socks in organic combed cotton, all available as singles and in collectible gift boxes.

Who: Happy Socks is a Swedish manufacturer and retailer of socks, underwear, and swimwear. The company was founded in 2008 by Mikael Söderlindh and Viktor Tell. The brand has had collaborations with David LaChapelle, Keith Haring, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Queen in the past. “Our concept in collaborating is that we want to give our partner a clean white paper and do whatever they want to do,” Tell told The Daily in 2018. “Some people had a little trouble with that, but Snoop [Dogg] came back and said he wanted to paint. Hence he became Snoop da Vinci for a little bit.”

Why: The brand has done it again! This collection pays homage to the late great’s iconic fashion moments. Many are designed in collaboration with costume designer Kansai Yamamoto, who created the singer’s Ziggy Stardust character. All things considered, they’re the perfect gift for the Bowie fan in your life. Plus! Could the box they come in be any cooler?!

Where: HappySocks.com or Happy Socks stores.

How much: Single crew socks range from $8-16 and gift boxes range from $32-$96.

