LIM College Holds Their First-Ever “Entrepreneurship Week”

LIM College is adapting to current circumstances. The fashion business school is holding their first-ever “Entrepreneurship Week” beginning today and running through Thursday. The forum is for students to network and learn from industry professionals as we navigate through this unparalleled time.

The four-day series will be virtual and feature panels and Q&As about industry changes and new market opportunities accelerated by COVID-19.

The panel was put together by the school’s Fashion Industry Advisory Board and will be integrated into students’ formal career and internship coursework. Panels topics include Side Hustle to Successful Business, Concepts to Cash Flow, Equity and Inclusion: Passion and Purpose in Entrepreneurship, and Business Flexibility Through-COVID-19. Panelists include LIM alumni as well as leading players in the industry.

Here is this week’s schedule and complete list of panelist and moderators:

Nov. 16: Side Hustle to Successful Business

Moderated by: Delisha Fields, director of event partnerships and marketing, Forbes (LIM alumna) and

owner and CEO of BLK GETAWAY.

Panelists: Shean England, publicist (LIM alumnus), Carolyn Gray, founder and president of Noirebud (a luxury CBD products line), Kristian Loren Lopez, designer and founder, Kristian Loren.

Nov. 17: Concept to Cash Flow

Moderated by: Jackie Buffon, vice president, Off-Price, True Religion (LIM Fashion Industry Advisory

Board member).

Panelists Nick Woodhouse, president and chief marketing officer, Authentic Brands Group (LIM

Fashion Industry Advisory Board member), Jesal Trivedi, founder and CEO, Aduri, and Amy Cole, founder, AmyColeConnect.

Nov. 18 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Passion and Purpose in Entrepreneurship

Moderated by: Julie Koch-Beinke, co-founder and partner, Alternatives (co-chair, LIM Fashion

Industry Advisory Board).

Panelists: Christina Hammond, media and talent relations strategist (LIM alumna), Ilka Jordan, founder and CEO, Jordan Alliance Group, Lacey Horn, founder and CEO, Native Advisory LLC.

Nov. 19: Business Flexibility Through COVID-19

Moderated by: Bianca Caampued, co-founder and advisor, Small Girls PR (LIM Fashion Industry

Advisory Board member).

Panelists: Erica Lavelanet, founder, Baba (LIM alumna), Anthony Nota and Baylen Edwards-Miller, founders, IHKWIP (LIM alumni), Onika Asamoa-Caesar, founder, Fulton Street Books and Coffee, Megan Shekleton, founder, Moxxie Made.

