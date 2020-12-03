The Daily Gift Guide: Chic Sleepwear For The Holidays And Beyond

It’s December! (Yes, we’re wondering how it got here so quickly too.) But in good news, it means it’s time for gifting season. We love to lounge, especially if it’s in a luxe look. Whether you’re stocking up for yourself or sending to a dear friend, here’s our pick of the best:

Morgan Lane, Kaitlyn Fiona set in forbidden rose, $356

Sleeper, Party pajama set with feathers, $290

Hill House Home , Ellie Nap Dress, $125

Apparis x By robynblair, Gigi pink faux fur slippers, $98

Olivia von Halle, silk and velvet robe, $3,400

Olivia von Halle, silk eye mask, $245

SKIMS, velour sleep top, $68

Wild Wool Australia, monogram Darling slides, $189

Papinelle, x Karen Walker Spliced Ivy nightie, $189

Camilla, Jaguar lounge kimono with belt, $599

Merna Maita, hammered charmeuse caftan, $225

Express, Lights out sleep mask, $12

Purple, limited-edition x Sleepy Jones SoftStretch pajamas, $149

