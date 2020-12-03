The Daily Gift Guide: Chic Sleepwear For The Holidays And Beyond

It’s December! (Yes, we’re wondering how it got here so quickly too.) But in good news, it means it’s time for gifting season. We love to lounge, especially if it’s in a luxe look. Whether you’re stocking up for yourself or sending to a dear friend, here’s our pick of the best:
Morgan Lane, Kaitlyn Fiona set in forbidden rose, $356
Sleeper, Party pajama set with feathers, $290
Hill House Home, Ellie Nap Dress, $125
Apparis x By robynblair, Gigi pink faux fur slippers, $98
Olivia von Halle, silk and velvet robe, $3,400
Olivia von Halle, silk eye mask, $245
SKIMS, velour sleep top, $68
Wild Wool Australia, monogram Darling slides, $189
Papinelle, x Karen Walker Spliced Ivy nightie, $189
Camilla, Jaguar lounge kimono with belt, $599
Merna Maita, hammered charmeuse caftan, $225
Express, Lights out sleep mask, $12
Purple, limited-edition x Sleepy Jones SoftStretch pajamas, $149
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.