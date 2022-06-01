Daily News: Kim Kardashian’s New Brand, A Karen Elson Cover, Camille Charrière For Mango, Law Roach x Hervé Léger, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Karen Elson appears on the first-ever digital cover for Only Natural Diamonds

A sparkling talent if there ever was. Model and musician Karen Elson graces the inaugural digital cover of Only Natural Diamonds; a digital platform powered by Natural Diamond Council and led by editor in chief Sam Broekema. In the multimedia piece, Elson is photographed by Jennifer Livingston, styled by Haidee Findlay-Levin (think: glittering jewels from Bulgari, London Jewelers, and Omega, plus fashion by Gucci) as she tells Ruthie Friedlander about finding herself and discovering what makes her tick. You can read the feature and peep the styling here, and keep your eyes peeled for quarterly digital covers from OND going forward.

Kim Kardashian unveils SKKN, wants to give you ‘the glow of your life’

It was only a matter of time. Kim Kardashian has shared her newest brand, an elaborate nine-step skincare line titled SKKN by Kim. With ingredients such as vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, glycolic and lactic acid, shea butter, and squalene, the prestige brand comes with a price tag of about $90/95 per serum or oil, while ordering all nine (cleanser, toner, exfoliator, eye cream, etc.) will set you back a total of $630. Formulated with the help of industry legend Joanna Czech, Kardashian wanted to break down her own regimented routine and make it more palatable. “I wanted to just stay true to exactly what I use, even if everyone was saying this is overwhelming,” the mogul told the New York Times. The brand is set to debut on June 21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Camille Charrière will create an exclusive collection for Mango this Autumn

Cool girls, assemble. Instagram favorite Camille Charrière will create a limited-edition 40-piece party collection with Mango. The writer, broadcaster, and influencer has long perfected her own personal style, to the delight of over one million followers who can’t get enough of her on-trend but always-individual outfits. Now, Mango has announced a dancefloor-ready capsule designed alongside the newlywed, which will include dresses and coats in fabrics such as satin, sequin, and lace, and accessories too. It’s not the first time Charrière has worked with Mango either, but with this expanded role she’s following in the footsteps of other chic collaborators including Chufy, André Saraiva, Leandra Medine, and Pernille Teisbaek. The line will land in November 2022—just in time to shake your moneymaker at all your holiday soirées—with a closer look at the pieces promised before then.

Maria Grazia Chiuri to be honored by the Couture Council of The Museum at FIT

MGC is heading to NYC. The Couture Council of The Museum at FIT (MFIT) has announced that it will honor Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s creative director of women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear, and accessories, with its 2022 Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion. In recognition of her contribution to fashion, the designer will be fêted at the annual Couture Council Luncheon on September 7 at Lincoln Center—right in time to kick off NYFW. Congrats!

Hervé Léger taps Law Roach for collaborative collection

Foolproof red carpet-worthy dressing? Leave it to Hervé Léger’s new collab. Designed by Hollywood power stylist Law Roach, a limited-edition resort capsule will see 25 pieces of neutral and lilac-hued ready to wear, including new takes on the brand’s famed bandage dress. Roach, whose clients include Zendaya and Bella Hadid among countless other A listers, also teased that there’d be a focus on ribbon embroideries and stripes within the line. The Hervé Léger x Law Roach collection, priced between $690 and $2,900, is set to drop online and in selected stores this October. Watch this space!