Michelle Ochs’ New Act: Et Ochs Spring Summer ’22 Collection Lands This Weekend

If you’re in need of something to keep your mind off the relentlessly dull and dreary weather this weekend, feast your eyes on what Michelle Ochs has been cooking up. The designer, formerly the co-founder of critically-acclaimed label Cushnie et Ochs, has always had an acute sense of what women want to wear. And with fans like Lady Gaga, Jenifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Leslie Grace, and Gabrielle Union all recently stepping out in her debut collections for Et Ochs, well, you know the rest of the girls will be following suit soon.

The inaugural offering of luxury womenswear, which is available to shop from this Saturday, is rooted in sensual silhouettes, impeccably fit to the body, and with strategically sexy detailing that manages to be sophisticated even while sending temperatures rising. In short, it’s polished enough to tone down with the type of more masculine or oversized staples you likely already own, but daring enough to send hearts skipping a few beats come date night.

The Parsons alum and CFDA-nominated designer has a mission with this line too: artfully tailored pieces with longevity which are simultaneously sexy yet comfortable. With this particular collection, she had the colorful work of German painter Peter Zimmermann on the proverbial mood board, which comes through in reoccurring hues of buttercream, chocolate, fuchsia, and lime, amongst pared-back white and black, and her own take on Zimmermann’s signature painterly-style tie-dye. And while Ochs is ‘bringing sexy back,’ she’s not forcing us to give up on elements we’ve become acquainted with over the last two years—elasticated details, no annoying closures, and sumptuous fabrics like Italian-made stretch cady, gloss jersey, power stretch viscose, stretch sequins, and double-faced silk charmeuse all see to that.

Peruse the collection below and set your alarms to shop it on Saturday. Ochs will also be revealing her Fall ’22 collection virtually on February 14, during NYFW, too. The future’s bright!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.