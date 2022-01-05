Metaverse Fashion Week (!) And More: Fashion Happenings To Look Forward To In 2022

If 2021 was the year defined by collaborations, 2022 looks set to be a rollercoaster ride of designer debuts. From Phoebe Philo’s next act to new chapters at brands including Bottega Veneta, Pucci, Isabel Marant, and more, there’s a myriad of reasons to be excited about what’s in store for the fashion industry this year.

Glenn Martens puts his stamp on Jean Paul Gaultier

Glenn Martens, of Y/Project and Diesel, will make his foray into couture as a guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier. The inimitable Belgian designer will present his first collection for the brand this month, as the second guest creator to take the reigns. It’s actually a full circle moment for Martens too, having originally started his impressive career trajectory under Gaultier.

A Metaverse Fashion Week is coming

Metaverse platform Decentraland has announced a four-day bonanza of “catwalk shows and showcases, pop up shops, after parties, and immersive experiences” this March. The virtual fashion event will be organized in collaboration with Polygon blockchain-hosted luxury marketplace UNXD. According to The Fashion Law, viewers will be able to check out runway presentations and purchase virtual garments and accessories (for all your virtual parties!). What avatars will be in the front row? Only time will tell.

Calling all designers, brands and fashionistas.

Decentraland x @UNXD_NFT presents Metaverse Fashion Week.

A week of Catwalk shows, pop up shops, after parties and immersive experiences 24th – 27th March 2022

have your collections ready! pic.twitter.com/BXkpAV1TOJ — Decentraland (@decentraland) December 26, 2021

Barbie x Balmain

The latest designer to team up with Mattel’s leading lady? Olivier Rousteing of Balmain. Alas, he’s not merely creating a uniform for the doll—rather, he’s going further with a 50-piece collection for living, breathing humans. According to the New York Times, the offering will be modeled by racially diverse avatars and will also include three NFTs of doll-size designs which will be auctioned off online. Watch this space!

The first big fashion collab of 2022 is here: Barbie x Balmain, complete with NFTs and a whole collection for grown-ups to wear. I sense the beginning of the fashion-toy industrial complex. https://t.co/fnCW2Iz0T2 — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 5, 2022

Kim Bekker takes over at Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant’s eponymous designer is stepping to the side and allowing new blood. Her beloved Parisian brand will be now helmed by Kim Bekker, who takes the reigns from Marant who’s led the brand since 1994. Dutch designer Bekker’s resume includes stints at (pause for excitement!) Chloé and Saint Laurent, as well as a decade working under Marant herself. Naturally, Madame Marant will be right by her side for guidance too.

Phoebe Philo is baaaaaack

There’s few female designers whose names are uttered with as much reverence as Phoebe Philo. The visionary creative director who catapulted Céline and Chloé to cult status confirmed that she’ll launch her own brand, backed by LVMH. “But when!!!!!” the internet cried. Sorry to disappoint, but we don’t know just yet—although we were promised more news in January 2022. Leave it to Philo to inadvertently prove that the real luxury these days is in the mystery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Business of Fashion (@bof)

Matthieu Blazy’s first collection as creative director at Bottega Veneta

After Daniel Lee’s surprise exit, Matthieu Blazy will step into the main role at Bottega Veneta. The designer’s resume includes stints as a men’s designer for Raf Simons, a womenswear designer at Maison Martin Margiela, as well as a two-year stint as a senior designer during the aforementioned Philo Celine years. Blazy’s debut is scheduled for 26 February during Milan Fashion Week.

The Daily turns 20!!!!!

Ah–time flies when you’re having fun!! Your Daily is getting ready to blow out two decade’s worth of candles on the proverbial birthday cake, just in time for New York Fashion Week this February. Keep your eyes peeled for details about our anniversary issue and more celebrations. You know it’ll be one not to miss! (Read Brandusa’s epic backstory here.)

Camille Miceli injects new life into Emilio Pucci

Where to start with Emilio Pucci’s new artistic director, Camille Miceli? There’s much anticipation for the designer to shape Pucci, which has been without a main designer since 2017. The Italian designer began her career at Azzedine Alaïa (!) before moving on to PR roles at Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Her strong suit, though, is jewelry. As per Vogue, in 2009, Miceli joined Christian Dior where she oversaw jewelry during Raf Simons’s tenure at the house—double ball earrings, anyone? In 2014, she returned to Louis Vuitton as the creative director of accessories. Miceli said her focus will remain firmly on “joy and well-being”—and really, in the year of our lord 2022, is there anything else we can ask for?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Miceli (@camillemiceli)

Nigo ushers in a new era at Kenzo

Fashion designer and DJ Nigo, founder of streetwear labels A Bathing Ape and Human Made, is set to showcase his inaugural offering for Kenzo during the Paris Fashion Week Men’s schedule later this month. Nigo is notably the first Japanese designer to lead the brand since its renowned namesake founder Kenzo—who tragically passed away due to COVID in October 2020. Nigo was originally put on LVMH’s map when the late Virgil Abloh collaborated with him for Louis Vuitton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐎® (@nigo)

