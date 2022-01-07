Editor’s Pick: Aje Cruise 2022 Collection

What: Try as I might*, I just can’t quit my obsession with Australian brands. Not least Aje; whose Instagram posts live rent-free in my brain. On the brink of snow arriving into NYC for the first time this winter, Aje’s latest offering, Cruise ’22, is the transportive and therapeutic look book I’m clutching on to today in order to remind myself that there’s light (spring fashion!) at the end of the tunnel. (*I’m not trying at all.)

Who: Best friends Adrian Norris and Edwina Forest founded Aje in 2008, further helping to put the country on the map as a go-to for contemporary, accessible keepsake fashion pieces with a high-end finish.

Why: Between sunny hues of yellow, crisp whites, and lime-printed frocks that speak to carefree and long days gallivanting in the Mediterranean and exposed chunky braided stitches that convey the ruggedness of the Aussie coastline, this first drop of the Cruise ’22 collection is pretty as a picture without being too perfect. The unexpected addition of the Aje logo on tees, waistbands, and sleeves also adds a sporty element to pieces like a floaty skirt and a camel shirt—because the Aje girl isn’t afraid to mix it up.

Where: ajeworld.com

How much: from $145

