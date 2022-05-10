Media Buzz: Future Publishing (Owner Of Marie Claire, Homes&Gardens) Buys Who What Wear

Media

by Freya Drohan
Bi-coastal fashion and trends website and lifestyle brand Who What Wear has a new home. Future Publishing announced today that it has acquired the company, bolstering its portfolio which includes some 240 outlets such as Marie Claire, Wallpaper*, Homes&Gardens, Guitar World, and Tom’s Guide.

Who What Wear, founded in 2006, by Katherine Power and Hillary Kerr, boasts an average monthly audience of 8 million unique users and a social following of more than 108 million. Future, who notably acquired Marie Claire US last year from Hearst, will use Who What Wear to expand on its 20 million readers every month within its Women’s Network brands. According to reports, Future Publishing is on track to becoming the sixth largest publishing group in the US.

Of the acquisition, Kerr, who remains chief content officer of the brand, said: “Since our launch…Who What Wear has been and will continue to be a pioneer in every form of digital content, from website and social media to live stream shopping, podcasts, and more. We have created an enduring brand that will live for generations to come. We are excited to join forces with Future as we continue to scale, leveraging our proprietary technology and operating model.”

The business will continue to be led by president Brianna Mobrem and chief revenue officer Shayna Kossove. Kerr’s popular podcast, Second Life, which delves into career changes with industry notables will also remain part of the Who What Wear enterprise, as will the Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr versions of the podcast.

Watch this space….

