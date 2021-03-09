Come one, come all—we’ve missed toasting to the latest fashions in person with you! This Friday, March 12, join The Daily Palm Beach and Max Mara at the luxury brand’s gorgeous Worth Avenue boutique to explore the new Spring Summer must-haves and enjoy a tipple or two.

The VIP in-store shopping experience will combine some of our very favorite things: swoon-worthy Italian style, iconic designs, music, Champagne, and chatting with notable faces from the chic PB set. With a nod to current health and safety guidelines, our upcoming event will be co-hosted by Palm Beach/ Wellington-based tastemaker, influencer, and polo player Rebekah Greenberg and The Daily Palm Beach editor in chief Lizzi Bickford Meadow, who has also curated an edit of her essentials for the upcoming season.

What’s more! Because your Daily is always here to treat you, guests will receive 10% off their purchase at the Worth Avenue boutique and be in with the chance to win a covetable $500 shopping spree. Max Mara will also kindly be donating an additional percentage of sales from the event to benefit The Center For Family Services. (Offers in place from March 11-13, 2021 only.)

Ready to join us? Of course you are! To RSVP, please email events@usa.maxmara.com.

And in the meantime, peruse a sneak peek of what’s awaiting you in the Worth Avenue store. A tout a l’heure, darlings!

