Gabb Wireless Releases Phone For Kids That Will Help Them Unplug

In recent years our society has grown more dependent on our phones than ever before. Whether we’re scrolling on autopilot on Instagram or Tweeting up a storm, most of us spend an unhealthy amount of time staring at a screen. And while for adults this is not the best use of time, the digital habit has a far more adverse effect on children. From impairing cognitive development to increasing their chances of involvement with cyber-bullying, the internet, and more specifically social media, can be very harmful for kids. Yet, we see young kids and teens glued to iPhones at dinner tables and even while hanging out with friends. Which is why Gabb Wireless founder, Stephen Dalby, has stepped in to help mitigate the widespread use of smartphones among our youth.

Gabb Wireless created a unique phone just for kids. The Gabb Phone’s main purpose is communication between parents or guardians and kids. It offers unlimited calls and texts to ensure you’ll always be able to check-in on your child whether they are at school, doing after-school activities, or with their friends. Unlike an iPhone it only features 12 essential apps, which include: phone, messaging, contacts, camera, video, gallery, calendar, calculator, clock, voice recorder, FM radio, and file manager. This limited app count is no accident. The minimalism aspect is meant to decrease screen time and as a result, open up space and time for hobbies, friends and family time, homework, sports, art, and essentially anything that is productive to a child’s development, rather than a detriment.

What’s most surprising about the Gabb Phone is its fans. While one would expect its kid-users to be reluctant to the restrictions imposed on them, the feedback and growing fanbase proves otherwise. “I like Gabb because I’m not even tempted to waste time on my phone,” Kelana Humphrey, one of Gabb’s brand ambassadors says. The nationally ranked 12-year-old motocross racer is the perfect example of what can be achieved when a smartphone is out of the picture. Clearly, we could all learn a thing or two from Gabb Wireless and their young ambassadors.

To learn more about the Gabb Phone visit Gabbwireless.com

Presented by T1