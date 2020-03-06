The Daily Parties With Max Mara in Palm Beach

On Thursday evening, The Daily Front Row Palm Beach hosted a party at the Max Mara boutique at 206 Worth Avenue in Palm Beach. VIP guests mingled to the music of DJ Pamela Tick while perusing Max Mara’s beautiful Spring 2020 Palm Beach collection and enjoying craft cocktails and delicious canapés courtesy of Swifty’s at the Colony Hotel.

Notable guests included Tracy Anderson, JoAnna Myers, Brandie Herbst, Kristin Pisarcik Urrutia, Amanda Thurston, Frances Webster Peter, Lauren Remington Platt, Elisabeth Munder, Michael Gregson Reinert, Sarah Wetenhall, Jaimee Shea, Laurie Lou, and The Daily Front Row Palm Beach‘s own Lizzi Bickford and Darcy Fogg.

Check out more chic pics from the event below.

Read the complete new issue of The Daily Palm Beach below!

