Dior Tops PFW Social Media, Twitter Is Testing Its Own “Stories” Feature

Dior Had the Highest Media Impact Value at Paris Fashion Week

Every season, Launchmetrics uses an algorithm to measure social media posts and audience engagement, and then assigns them a monetary value. This past Paris Fashion Week, Dior had the highest media impact value (although Launchmetrics did not specify the estimate amount the brand generated). Chanel, Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, and Off-White rounded out the top five.

Meanwhile Camila Coelho was the top influencer account, generating $2 million in media impact value. Ashley Benson was the top celebrity account, generating $1.8 million.

Twitter Is Testing Its Own Version of Instagram Stories (TechCrunch)

In an effort to compete with Instagram and Snapchat, Twitter is testing its own disappearing post function. Called “Fleets,” the sharing format allows users to post content that will disappear after 24-hours. Fleets will not be able to receive “likes,” replies (unless the poster allows direct messaging), or retweets, nor will they be searchable on Twitter. They also can’t be embedded on external websites. However Fleets can be viewed publicly, even if one doesn’t follow the poster. Fleets are rolling out to Twitter users in Brazil now, and may roll out globally in a few months.

CGI Influencer Breaks Up With Human Boyfriend. Yes, Really (Dazed)

Lil Miquela, the CGI influencer who has starred in campaigns for Calvin Klein and Uggs, has “broken up” with her human boyfriend. Miquela — who frequently “interacts” with humans in photos and videos, despite being computer-generated — announced the news on Instagram.

Orlebar Brown Launches Underwear (WWD)

On Monday, menswear brand Orlebar Brown will launch its first underwear collection. There are four different styles, which will retail at $45 each, or $145 for a pack of three. “We’re answering the call from the customer,” said Adam Brown, the brand’s founder. “It’s a very engaged customer. As we start to evolve the brand from being a beach brand and look at different lifestyles — and holiday — underwear is the first thing to be packed into the suitcase.”

