Daily Media: 13 Moves to Know from Valentino to Vice

Here’s the breakdown of this week’s hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Jacopo Venturini is now chief executive of Valentino. He was formerly the executive vice president of merchandising at Gucci.

2. Daisy Auger-Domínguez is now chief people officer at Vice Media Group.

3. Maureen Chiquet will succeed Patrizio di Marco as Chairman of the Board of Directors, starting June 2020 at Golden Goose. Patrizio di Marco will remain as co-investor.

4. Women 360 is reintroducing men to their roster, signing NYC based trainer and model Jason Robert along with four extended size (sizes 6-14) models: Anna Argelo, Anna Van Patten, Ellie Weston, and Maria Reina. The agency is also representing Jaafar Jackson.

5. Esther Tang, senior culture editor, at Vogue.com has left the company.

6. Sevan Kalayjian Everitt has left Full Picture.

7. Anne Nelson is now vice president of global business development at UFC. She was formerly a manager at IMG Models.

8. Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc announced today that the media company will lay off 155 employees, starting with 55 staffers in the U.S. today and 100 more international employees in the coming weeks.

9. BuzzFeed is furloughing 19 staffers.

Plus!

10. Covet PR is now representing Pacifica Beauty, EO & Everybody, Siggis, Acid League, Stryve, Krispy Rice/Plant Nation, Blue Stripes, Gardyn, Purecane, and Cora.

11. LFB Media Group is now representing Masison No. 9. (Post Malone’s new French rosé)

12. Chasen Creative Media is now representing John Paul Mitchell Systems.

13. The Consultancy PR is now representing Oliver James, Arhaus and Outer.

14. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing äz Haircare.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.