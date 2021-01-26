Martha Stewart Wants To *Chill Out* Your Pets With Her New CBD Line

This year, Martha Stewart’s kicking things off with her dogs—and no, we don’t mean Snoop! Stewart has been undeniably thriving during quarantine, from tending to her lush gardens to perfecting her pool selfie. Now, the businesswoman, entrepreneur, and queen of all things domestic is making her latest launch, Martha Stewart CBD, even more inclusive—by extending it to your pets.

That’s right! Stewart has officially launched CBD products for dogs, under the label Martha Stewart CBD for Pet. Of course, the ultimate home innovator would be the perfect person to create a revolutionary product that could make our lives (and our pets’) infinitely more chill.

“My dogs are not only my companions, but they are part of my family, and I prioritize their emotional and physical well-being as I do my own,” the 79-year-old said in a release. Once she added CBD to her own daily routine and launched the wellness line last September, Stewart began to research how to similarly support dogs. This comes as no surprise, as the CBD-infused chews are inspired by her own French Bulldogs: Bête Noire and Crème Brûlée, and her Chow Chows Emperor Han and Empress Qin.

Naturally, Stewart was sure to cover all bases when creating CBD pet products (the lady personally cooks the food for her beloved dogs, after all!). Chews and oil drops are made to appeal to canine palettes with natural flavors like chicken, cranberry, and blueberry. And they’re accessibly priced too, ranging from $20 to $40. Controlled amounts of CBD ensure that your best buds will be less stressed and maintain their mobility, no matter their age or breed.

It’s worth noting that Stewart’s CBD dog line is made in collaboration with Canopy Animal Health. The organization works to improve pet health with CBD therapy, so you can be sure her products are safe to feed your furry friends.“Canopy Growth is committed to upholding only the highest standards for animal health, with products backed by a wealth of comprehensive CBD research, and the confidence of our dedicated team of cannabidiol scientists and researchers,” said Dr. Bob Menardi, DVM, director of veterinary technical and educational services at Canopy Animal Health.

Most importantly, Stewart knows that no two dogs are alike—and one size doesn’t always fit all. The gourmet pet products are specifically made in different quantities and sizes for small or large dogs, ensuring everyone gets a treat.

You can shop the Martha Stewart CBD collections for pets (and humans!) now on Shop Canopy.

