Inaugural Poet (And America’s Sweetheart!) Amanda Gorman Signs With IMG Models

Is inaugural poet Amanda Gorman on the road to becoming fashion’s next campaign star? Looks like it. The 22-year-old has signed with IMG Models—home to models such as Gigi and Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge, and Carolyn Murphy—who will focus on building her profile through brand endorsements and editorials.

Just last week the relatively unknown poet recited her original work “The Hill We Climb” at Joe Biden’s inauguration in D.C. Her moving poem has since made her a best-selling author, an Instagram star (3.1 million followers!), and a favorite among the fashion set after she stunned in a yellow Prada jacket at the Capitol. The Prada headband she wore also sold out almost immediately…that’s some impressive influencer clout right there!

The Harvard grad has also been enjoying her foray into fame with an obligatory appearance on Ellen. She also received the holy grail endorsement of Oprah Winfrey, who said both she and the late Maya Angelou were “cheering” Gorman on. The Obamas have even come out to share their affection for her via social media.

Now all bets are on….what fashion magazine will be succeed in nabbing Gorman for her very first cover?!

