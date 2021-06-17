Daily News: Ian Schrager Debuts New Hotspot, LoveShackFancy Hits The Surf, Elaine Welteroth’s New Editing Project, And Maaaaany More Updates!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Elaine Welteroth launches digital covers with Mj Rodriguez & Chella Man for In The Know

Award-winning journalist Elaine Welteroth and former Teen Vogue EIC was enlisted as editor at large at Verizon Media’s youth-focused brand, In The Know. To honor Pride month, Welteroth and the editorial team have launched digital covers starring Pose’s Mj Rodriguez and Chella Man in pieces from Alexander McQueen, Versace, Christian Louboutin, and more. The covers are the kickoff for a forthcoming monthly series which brings together culture-defining talent and shoppable content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by In The Know (@watchintheknow)

Ian Schrager hosts debut of new restaurant Popular and the relaunch of Public Hotel

New York City is back! Ian Schrager hosted the debut of Public’s signature restaurant Popular on Tuesday night and the relaunch of Public Hotel, which has been closed due to the pandemic. The evening welcomed notable downtown faces such as Helena Christensen, Mickey Boardman, Michael Musto, Zachary Quinto, Athena and Victor Calderone, Ben Pundole, Sif Saga, and David Rabin. Schrager was on hand at a table with his family. The hotel’s new ground-floor Peruvian fusion concept is helmed by chef duo Diego Muñoz of Lima and John Fraser.

GCDS’s first-ever eyewear venture

Streetwear brand GCDS has officially branched out into sunglasses, and with an eye-catching campaign to go with it. The debut eyewear offering nods to the brand’s playful yet sophisticated aesthetic with a line of mask-friendly shades and boxy frames. Shot by Vito Fernicola—under the direction of creative director and GCDS co-founder, Giuliano Calza—the campaign stars models Marco Varcoe, Alva Claire, Magdaleno Delgado, and Leebo Freeman in an array of two-toned frames, futuristic silhouettes, and cutting-edge construction. Available today, the collection can be shopped on GCDS, as well as at the stores in London, Milan, Rome, and select locations around Italy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GCDS (@gcdswear)

Pangaia gets sporty

Known for its science-driven approach to sustainable, innovative, and everyday apparel (namely, a tracksuit!) Pangaia is officially expanding its offering. The brand’s making a foray into activewear with Pangaia Gym, with pieces derived from responsible materials—including bio-based nylon, seaweed fiber, and stretch yarns. Available for purchase today, the collection is all about everyday basics, from bras and tops to leggings and jumpsuits, all of which are at least 90% sustainable. Flaunting a color palette of black, gray, and navy, with pops of bright pink and low-profile purple, the collection’s aesthetic was inspired by ’80s infomercials and playful simplicity. Shop the collection here.

Space Jam: A New Legacy x Tommy Jeans has us feeling old

To celebrate the forthcoming debut of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Tommy Jeans teamed up with Warner Bros. for a nostalgic capsule—which is sure to transport you back to your childhood quicker than you can say ‘Bugs Bunny.’ Set to release on June 20, the edit combines the label’s edgy design and the animated, childlike spirit of Looney Tunes. The street-forward capsule has something for everyone—unisex ready to wear, kid’s, footwear, accessories, and sleepwear for all ages. As for the pieces, original characters from the Looney Tunes bunch can be found on short sets, tank tops, overalls, popover hoodies, denim jackets, and slides. The capsule collection will be available in the U.S. beginning June 24 on Tommy Hilfiger’s website, as well as in select retail stores on June 20. The collab is in celebration of the original film’s 25th anniversary, Space Jam: A New Legacy—feeling old yet?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Jeans (@tommyjeans)

Michael Kors x Big Gay Ice Cream to team up this Friday

A rainbow sherbet with rainbow sprinkles please! In celebration of Pride month and the #MKPride capsule, Michael Kors is teaming up with beloved NYC-based parlor Big Gay Ice Cream for a tasty event. Taking place tomorrow at the label’s Rockefeller location, the collaboration will offer a complimentary treat to customers who make a purchase at the store and/or sign up for the KorsVIP program at a co-branded ice cream and soft serve truck outside the store. As for the #MKPride capsule, the range includes menswear, womenswear, and a selection of gender-neutral pieces—all adorned with rainbow coloring. All profits made from the capsule’s limited-edition Rainbow Badge tee will be donated to OutRight Action International, a non-government organization dedicated to LGBTQ+ rights across the globe. Stop by from 12PM to 6PM at for some shopping and scoops!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Kors (@michaelkors)

LoveShackFancy is officially into surf culture

LoveShackFancy has joined forces with Hurley for a limited-edition collection of surfwear and accessories. With the launch of its surf collection, LSF is on its way to becoming a true one-stop-shop—even ski apparel is coming later this year! The LSF x Hurley collaboration will introduce a 50-piece collection of wetsuits, bikinis, rash guards, beach totes, towels, chairs, fringe umbrellas, skateboards, and (customizable!) surfboards priced from $60 to $1,400. Available today on LoveShackFancy and Hurley, grab your board now and we’ll catch you at the shore sometime soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LoveShackFancy 🎀 (@loveshackfancy)

American Express Releases Limited Edition Merchandise for Membership Week

American Express is launching limited-edition merchandise through Membership Week, which ends tomorrow. SZA’s creative director and Brooklyn-based artist Sage Adams has created a sweatshirt and poster, available exclusively to Amex Card Members through a second screen during the UNSTAGED performance by SZA today.

American Express is also partnering with New York or Nowhere (NYON) to release a limited-edition, capsule collection that’s an homage to the luxury of travel in a post-pandemic world. The collection, “Idlewild,” is coined after the previous name of John F. Kennedy International Airport, where co-founder Quincy Moore’s grandparents first landed when they immigrated to New York in 1949. Moore is inviting customers to be a part of the design process for the collection.

He explains in this short Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Express (@americanexpress)

Khaite introduces digital fitting room, Bods

In celebration of its polished Pre-Fall 2021 collection, Khaite has launched Bods, a digital product revolutionizing the traditional fitting room. Beginning today, Bods offers the opportunity to see how a garment, shoes, or accessory will fit, move, and mold with your body’s silhouette, right down to the millimeter. The immersive experience allows you to create your ‘Bod’ and provides impressively realistic representations of the items on a 3D rendering of your skin tone and physical proportions. Then, you’re free to try it all on! What’s more, the digital expansion allows the label to continue on its trajectory toward size inclusivity and extending its size range.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Feminine Unique (@khaite_ny)

Everlane upgrades collective to ultra-clean denim

Everlane, the brand known for its ethical approach to everyday basics, has just added to its already-studded denim repertoire—this time, with its cleanest offering yet. Touting clean, GOTS-certified cotton, a clean stretch, and clean dye, the womenswear drop—aptly, the Cleanest Denim Collection—includes a pair of jeans, shorts, and a classic cropped jacket. The sustainable drop is nothing new for the brand, which has defined itself by its radical transparency, exceptional quality, and ethical practices since its inception. For years, the label has been moving on a sustainable trajectory for its denim, tapping certified organic cotton for most products and recycling 98% of water, with plans to use all organic cotton for denim by 2023. With the launch of this denim capsule, though, the brand is single-handedly proving that denim doesn’t have to be dirty—especially to the planet. Not only is the offering an impressively sustainable one, but it’s the brand’s stretchiest (and most comfortable!) to date. Comfortable and clean? Count us in! Shop the collection here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Everlane (@everlane)

Fine Jeweler Mish is moving to Palm Beach

After 30 years in New York City, jewelry designer Mish will be relocating his store to sunny Palm Beach, Florida. The new treasure box, which will open later this year, will be located in a building designed by Addison Mizner in the historic Phipps Plaza enclave. Can’t wait? Mish is launching his first ever e-commerce venture so you can get your sparkly fix immediately. Fastest fingers first!

