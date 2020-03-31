Chic Report

Test Your “Making the Cut” Knowledge

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn "Making the Cut" (Courtesy)

How closely are you watching Making the Cut? For the next few weeks we’re going to be testing your knowledge of the hit Amazon Prime fashion competition series. This week we kickoff with some questions about the first two episodes. Good luck! 

Who was sent home on Episode 2?

Correct! Wrong!

Martha! Better luck next time!

Contestant Ji Won grew up being called by what name?

Correct! Wrong!

Ji Won revealed in episode 1 that she was known as Rachel while growing up in Oklahoma.

Where did Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn go on their "date" together in Paris in Episode 2?

Correct! Wrong!

Moulin Rouge is a cabaret in Paris, France.

Where does Josh hail from?

Correct! Wrong!

Josh hails from Columbus, Ohio!

What word fascinated Heidi in Episode 1?

Correct! Wrong!

What can we say? Titillating was a new word for Heidi!

Test Your "Making the Cut" Knowledge
Sorry, but you're not making the cut.

Naomi's face really just says it all.
You're making the cut, but just barely.

Tim know you can do better.
Congratulations, you made the cut!

How do you know so much? Heidi, is that you?

Share your Results:

0 comment
0
