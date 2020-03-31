Nicole Miller Misses Her Staff, Has Not Stopped Dressing Up

In our latest installment of “Cabin Fever Diaries,” we chat with designer Nicole Miller to find out how she’s spending time during self-isolation, her decompression secrets, and more!

What are you wearing right now?

I am not a couch potato dresser. No pajamas for me. Today I am wearing a black silk shirt and black jeans. And leopard shoes to keep things festive!

Where are you right now and who are you with?

My husband and son are here, but in their own world.

What is your theme song right now?

I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor… isn’t that everyone’s?



How are you staying active?

My big activity is going to Eataly downtown. It’s about 10 blocks, so I get a little exercise and the store is fabulously uncrowded and has amazing, fresh food.

What have you been eating? Anything weird? Are you cooking more? Just tell us about your food situation!

Cooking up a storm here. Lots of Asian dishes and curries, Indian, Thai and Vietnamese. Lots of Italian, of course.

What are you doing to decompress?

Drinking my rosé, of course!

Are you doing anything to help others?

We are giving 10% of all online sales to Global Giving. I personally have been donating to everything I have a personal connection to. We are also working on importing N95 masks.

If you could be in isolation with anyone, who would it be and why?

Then it wouldn’t be isolation! I miss my staff, though.

What are the last 3 things you Googled?

The last three answers to the crossword I couldn’t finish.

What is on your isolation watch list?

I am so tired of these shows. Anything with more than one season, I am over. I am only watching movies now. I watched 4L last night.

How has this experience changed your outlook?

We sure took a lot for granted.

What do you want to do when this is all over?

I need a vacation. A real one!

