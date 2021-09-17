Dazzle Your Fall Wardrobe With These Made In Italy Accessory Brands!

We’re still on a high from New York Fashion Week, but we can’t help but transport ourselves across the pond to Italy—where time moves more slowly but the fashion certainly still wows! Lucky for you, we’re introducing you to the 50 Made in Italy brands ready to show at COTERIE’s trade show, scheduled to return to in-person format in NYC from September 19-21. Next up on our list: quality go-to accessory brands eager to elevate any outfit to the next level.

Coriu

Did somebody say leather!? Based in the white-washed walls town of Puglia, Coriu produces bona fide leather goods inspired by the slow-paced disposition of the South. Enlisting regional practices of ancient times, Coriu’s Apuglian leather offering might just be the finest in the boot. [Agent name: Giordano Lapegna]

De Couture

In the market for a one-of-a-kind statement handbag? You’ve come to the right place! De Couture is a bespoke business that honors the past with its artisanal techniques, yet looks to the future with its modernized aesthetic. While every carryall boasts a unique look, each nods to the brand’s creative expertise. [Agent name: Massimo Mariotti]

QMAN

It all started when Canada-born Veronica Quarterman moved to Italy and developed a European taste that would later inspire her accessories brand QMAN. As for the vibe? Metropolitan-meets-glam with a luxury Italian guise. Where do we add to cart!? [Agent name: Capponi Giuseppe]

Mela

Handmade in Italy and sold in the Hamptons (!) and select tropical islands—talk about the best of both worlds! With a jewelry selection large enough to span its international clientele base, Mela holds firm to its laid back, beach aesthetic. Just think: shells, pearls, and gems fit for a mermaid. [Agent name: Manuela Girone]

