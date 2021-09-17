Walk A Mile In Our Nine Favorite Made In Italy Shoe Brands!

We’re still on a high from New York Fashion Week, but we can’t help but transport ourselves across the pond to Italy—where time moves more slowly but the fashion certainly still wows! Lucky for you, we’re introducing you to the 50 Made in Italy brands ready to show at COTERIE’s trade show, scheduled to return to in-person format in NYC from September 19-21. Last on our list: shoes stylishly-ready for wherever the season takes you—fine Italian leather included!

Donna Carolina

Made for any and every occasion, Donna Carolina has an impressive and diverse lineup of shoes—all at an affordable price. Whether you’re on the hunt for clean white sneakers, suede booties, or a pointed-toe leather flat, you might just find yourself getting lucky with a Donna Carolina label. [Agent name: Valentina Vanin]

Henry Ayden

A boot brand made in the boot itself?! How apropos! Quickly taking over the world of Italian fashion with its offering, Milan-based Henry Ayden fuses Italian artistry with a geometric edge and a rock-n-roll attitude. [Agent name: Martina]

Manas

A quick glance at any Manas duo will prove its longstanding ethos: contemporary charm blended seamlessly with a timeless attitude. The inventory, you ask? Le scarpe che desideri (the shoes you desire)! More specifically, an urban-chic repertoire of boots, sneakers, heels, and more! [Agent name: Alessandra Albano]

Moaconcept

From high-tops to platforms, lace-ups to elastic, Moaconcept’s hefty footwear collection houses everything under the Tuscan sun. Contemporary designs and urban spirit aside, the Florence-based label also prides itself on its commitment to diversity, inclusion, the environment, and supporting independent artists. Talk about a one stop shop! [Agent name: Elisa Zanetti]

Pas De Rouge

Think everyday shoes, but refined with a Venetian touch. Located in the heart of the Veneto region, Pas De Rouge is an Italian footwear label with an impressive collection and an even more impressive history under its sole. Inspired by the Venetian maestros that came before and the city’s medieval past, Pas De Rouge has a unique character that shines bright in every shoe. [Agent name: Stefano Zampieri]

Thierry Rabotin

At Thierry Rabotin, it’s all about the art of shoemaking. With a selection of perfect everyday companions, the Italian-made footwear outfitter whose only motive is to strike the perfect balance between form, function, and design. Mission accomplished! Experimental design, sensible style, and top-notch comfort? Count us in! [Agent name: Emanuela Balbini]

Voile Blanche

As if we weren’t already sold on the whole “a sneaker a day” trend, Voile Blanche is here to remind us that a pair of kicks can do no wrong—especially with its perfectly conspicuous label. The brand’s offering features everything from work-appropriate styles and hero leathers to city-walkers and chunky soles. Timeless and chic! [Agent name: Scocco Ombretta]

Donatello

Crafted by hand and utilizing the most precious of first-choice leathers, Donatello shoes stand where craftsmanship and style meet. Just think—perforated brogues and tassel-adorned loafers. Sold! [Agent name: Scott Prentige]

Thera’s

Over 40 years in the making, Thera’s leather sandals have a certain way about them. Simple in appearance, each shoe is meticulously crafted with calculated stitches and inspired by the authenticity of nature. Made purely in Italy, every shoe with a Thera’s label is a sweet reminder of how leather should feel, look, and be. [Agent name: De Bari Mauro]

