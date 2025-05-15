Italian Trade Agency’s “Italy on Madison” Event Embraces Luxe Living In NYC

Ciao! The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is bringing a taste of rich, varied Italian homes to New York with its third “Italy on Madison” event. Held until May 20, the experience finds two floors of ITA’s headquarters on the Upper East Side transformed with colorful interactive displays of Italian fashion, home, beauty, and wellness products in the spirit of the country’s relaxed, luxe approach to life.

“It is a real special edition,” Italian trade commissioner Erica Di Giovancarlo exclusively told The Daily Front Row. “The idea was mine—I decided to do something different, because New York is a very vibrant city with a lot of beautiful and exciting events. If you want to do something that can be attended and can surprise New Yorkers, you have to think something different! So, I decided to organize an Italian home inside New York in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, a real, authentic Italian home with all design objects and furniture. We let people experience the real Italian lifestyle.”

During the experience’s opening, guests discovered the ground floor, which included an indoor garden and soft lounge—as well as a green-lit room spotlighting Italian homeware and wellness products. Upstairs, a rose-filled second Leven and balcony brought a romantic touch to a red-lit bedroom display, as well as a wood-paneled lounge. The event was complete with a fashion presentation featuring looks from Italian brands including Max Mara, Peserico, Martin Zelo, and more, with an elegant violin performance by Rebecca Cherry. Ultimately, “Italy on Madison” shares authentic Italian culture to a wider audience by showcasing the best of the country’s chic lifestyle.

“Our aim is to promote Italy, to promote Italian companies at their best,” Di Giovancarlo said. “We can show with this event the Italian creativity, the Italian excellence, all those products that people In the world love so much. We want to share Italian culture so that people can appreciate, more and more, Italy.”

Below, discover all the luxe looks from ITA’s stylish show from “Italy on Madison”—which you can learn more about now on its website.

All images: Samantha Rapp

