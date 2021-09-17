Daily Events Diary: A LoveShackFancy Tea Party Takes Over Soho, Aurora James Celebrates SaksWorks, Rag & Bone And Ray’s Party In Brooklyn, L.A. Happenings, And More!

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!



Labor Day Weekend

Amazon Prime & The Surf Lodge screening of Cinderella

Rounding out the last of the big summer weekends Out East, Amazon Prime teamed up with Montauk hotspot The Surf Lodge for a screening of new original movie, Cinderella. Among those in attendance at the event, hosted over Labor Day Weekend, were Martha Hunt, Elizabeth Sutton, Kit Keenan, Erica Pelosini, and more.

Tuesday, September 14

Aurora James hosts a celebratory dinner for newly-unveiled SaksWorks

SaksWorks, the new members-only concept from (you guessed it!) Saks, hosted a cocktail reception and dinner at L’Avenue in honor of the flagship location’s grand opening. Hosted by Aurora James, the evening also incorporated remarks from SaksWorks president, Amy Nelson, who spoke about how the co-working space will also incorporate hair and beauty treatments on site, mid-afternoon stretch sessions (courtesy of service provider BDY SQD), and a fully operational onsite bar (it’s called balance, people.) Among those in attendance on the night were Cheryl Burke, Pritika Swarup, Carly Cushnie, Batsheva Haart, Benjamin Bronfman, Cyndi Ramirez, Ronny Kobo, Tiffany Reid, Isabelle Chaput, and Nelson Tiberghien of Young Emperors, Kristen Jordan, Harry Hill, Christina Grasso, and more.

Wednesday, September 15

LoveShackFancy debuts Spring ’22 with a flower-filled high tea

Frothy frocks and good spirits were the order of the day in the garden of Ladurée SoHo on Wednesday, as Rebecca Hessel Cohen showcased what’s new for Spring 2022. The photogenic venue was fitting, as the pretty collection takes its design cues from garden party attire over the decades. Among those in attendance who enjoyed an acoustic performance by supermodel Karen Elson (and a first look at dreamy shoes made in collaboration with footwear queen Sophia Webster!) included Huma Abedin, Aya Kanai, Jessica Joffe, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Brianna Lance, Casey Fremont, Kit Keenan, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Talita von Furstenberg, Natalie and Dylana Suarez, Quentin Jones, Lili Buffett, Serena Kerrigan, Kate Davidson Hudson, Melodie Monrose, and more.

Thursday, September 16

Rag & bone celebrates its Williamsburg deli pop-up, with a little help from Ray’s

Party people hotfooted it on the L to Williamsburg to toast to rag & bone’s latest retail pop-up concept, in a co-hosted event with Lower East Side hotspot Ray’s. Located in Williamsburg, rag & bone’s 2,500-square-foot shop on Kent Ave takes its inspiration from New York’s many beloved delis—and is on view until October 4. As a part of the partnership for the evening, rag & bone and Ray’s will make a special $10,000 grant to Food Bank For New York City. Supporting communities in need is a core value for each brand, particularly in New York City, hometown to both rag & bone and Ray’s. Among those in attendance were Justin Theroux, Whitney Peak, Julia Fox, Casey Brown, Andre Branch, Violetta Komyshan, Kailand Morris, Sarunas J. Jackson, Logan Polish, and Esther Choi.

With Jéan launches new ‘Sensation’ collection at Delilah, Los Angeles

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, the fashion set headed to Delilah for the launch party of Aussie label With Jéan. Officially landing in the city of angels, the brand and its co-founder, Evangeline Titilas, welcomed a who’s who crowd over clinking glasses of 818 Tequila. Among those in attendance were Cole Sprouse, Addison Rae, Jacob Elordi, Noah Centineo, Phoebe Tonkin, and Charlotte McKinney.

Unemployed Magazine celebrates Fred Segal & Versace Jeans Couture pop-up

Famed Sunset Boulevard retailer Fred Segal, in partnership with Unemployed Magazine, hosted a lively launch party for the iconic retailer’s latest pop-up with Versace Jeans Couture alongside notable guests including Delilah Belle Hamlin, Madi Monroe, Emma Brooks, NLE Choppa, Kio Cyr, and more.

