Chic Report

Haute Housewife! Lisa Rinna Unveils New Edie Parker Collection in Retro Infomercial

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Lisa Rinna for Edie Parker (courtesy)

You thought Real Housewives was a must watch? You haven’t seen anything yet.

Instead of a traditional NYFW presentation, accessories label Edie Parker took a different approach altogether, and enlisted RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna to debut its newest collection via a kitschy infomercial. (Real Housewives of the…Home Shopping Network? We’ve heard worse reality TV concepts.)

The actress and reality personality took to her role with aplomb. But wait there’s more! No, you didn’t fall into a time
machine: Rinna’s husband and Melrose Place co-star, the 1990s heartthrob Rob Estes did just appear in screen too.

With her zingy one liners—”Talk about fresh as a f**king daisy”—it’s hard to imagine a more perfect sales model than the leopard-clad Rinna.

Watch the hilarious clip below. Operators standing by!

 

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

You may also like

Shop Décor Straight From the NYFW Runways,...

Get to Know the Chic Mom and...

The CFDA Release Official NYFW Calendar: Who...

NYFW Plans are Starting to Come Out,...

Home Improvement, But Make It Fashion! Lowe’s...

Michael Kors Finalizes Plans To Show Spring/Summer...

Lisa Rinna Takes On ‘Karens’ Who Are...

How Dennis Basso Is Keeping Busy During...

The 10 Biggest Trends from New York...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X