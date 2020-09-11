You thought Real Housewives was a must watch? You haven’t seen anything yet.

Instead of a traditional NYFW presentation, accessories label Edie Parker took a different approach altogether, and enlisted RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna to debut its newest collection via a kitschy infomercial. (Real Housewives of the…Home Shopping Network? We’ve heard worse reality TV concepts.)

The actress and reality personality took to her role with aplomb. But wait there’s more! No, you didn’t fall into a time

machine: Rinna’s husband and Melrose Place co-star, the 1990s heartthrob Rob Estes did just appear in screen too.

With her zingy one liners—”Talk about fresh as a f**king daisy”—it’s hard to imagine a more perfect sales model than the leopard-clad Rinna.

Watch the hilarious clip below. Operators standing by!

