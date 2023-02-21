Lee’s Burberry, Miu Miu x New Balance, Black In Corporate Partners With Kering On New Mentorship Program

Daniel Lee unveiled his first collection for Burberry

All eyes were on London over the weekend, as the city’s mainstays like Simone Rocha, Erdem, and Christopher Kane presented their collections. Of course, the ticket of the season was access to Daniel Lee’s debut for Burberry, which took place last night in a cozy setting envisioned by the designer himself. Lee’s inaugural offering, which came on the heels of a refresh and rebrand with a new logo, leaned in heavily to riffs on the famous plaid, thoroughly British tartans, and knitwear such as blanket coats, chunky argyle sweaters, and quite literal references to Englishness in the form of rose prints. As for the accessories, Lee focused on more house staples such as equestrian boots and wellingtons, while also dialing up the fun factor thanks to fuzzy faux fur shoes and tactile bags such as saddle and satchel styles. Naturally, all eyes were on those co-ordinated hot water bottles too….does it get more British than that? Guests who showed up to watch included entertainment and fashion world heavyweights like Baz Luhrmann, Bianca Jagger, Carl Craig, Damon Albarn, Future, Georgia May Jagger, Honey Dijon, Jamie xx, Jason Statham, Jimmy Iovine, Jodie Comer, John Glacier, Juergen Teller, Jun Ji-hyun, Kano, Kunichi Nomura, campaign stars Liberty Ross and Vanessa Redgrave, Martine Rose, Naomi Campbell, Nubya Garcia, Obongjayar, Oliver Sim, Reece James, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sasha Lane, Selma Blair, Shygirl, Skepta, Son Heung-min, Stormzy, and former Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey,

Miu Miu and New Balance are collaborating again

Here’s a new fashion-meets-function collab for your radar: Miu Miu and New Balance have joined forces once more on a perfectly retro sneaker, with co-branded tongues for extra Instagram clout. The ’80s-style shoe now comes in fringed blue denim, marble-effect cognac denim, and blanched white leather, adding a stylish twist to the perennially popular 574s. The partnership was first seen by eagle-eyed fans on the Miu Miu Spring/Summer ’22 runway (you know the viral show we’re talking about!). And due to the success of the collaboration, why not do it again. The brand confirms that the sneakers will be available later this month, with the fringed blue/cognac options ringing in at $950 while the white leather pair will go for $1,020.

Kering partners with Black in Corporate for second mentorship program

Black In Corporate (BIC), a resource, community, and platform founded by Candace Marie, is once again teaming up with Kering Americas. In 2021, BIC partnered with the fashion conglomerate for a one-month virtual mentorship which provided guidance and support for Black professionals keen to expand on their skillset, further their success, and navigate the next steps of their careers. Now, BIC and Kering Americas are back with an expanded three-month program. According to a media alert, the extra time spent with mentees will “allow for further development and more profound relationship building, ultimately aiding in fostering growth for future Black talent and helping focus on creating systemic change.” The application process is open today through Thursday March 9 and the mentorship program will kick off on April 3. Find out more about the program and how to apply here.

