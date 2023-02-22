All About The ‘Americana’ Beauty Vibe From Alice+Olivia’s Fall ’23 Presentation

As Alice + Olivia’s Stacey Bendet recently showcased her Fall ‘23 collection, we caught up with the glam team from TooFaced Cosmetics backstage at Highline Studios as they prepared the models in two different makeup looks to fit the theme for the latest offering.

“The first look I’m doing today for the show is the ‘Americana’ look: it is all about super ethereal, lightweight, glowing skin,” Elyse Reneau, executive director global beauty of TooFaced Cosmetics, told us. “It’s all about a cherry syrup red lip, and a very sparkly ethereal eye. There is no eyeliner—it is just about a youthful glow.”

“The second look is the classic Stacey. We have the dramatic eye that Stacey is known for,” Reneau explains, referring to the designer’s signature black smokey eye makeup. “We’re really leaning into that smokey, grunge, rock n’ roll glam. It will have two different lips: one is a plum-colored lip and the other one is a really beautiful nude color. The brows are going to be brushed up and defined. I love the ’90s inspiration, but unlike the ’90s makeup looks, we are not tweezing our eyebrows anymore! We are just lifting them up and making everything look more elevated. It’s fun, we’re bringing back trends but in a modern way.”

When asked why there are two separate makeup looks for the show, Reneau says, “Last season there were five separate looks, so this is actually a lot less! It’s because of this season’s theme of Americana. It is Stacey’s interpretation of Americana, and what is more American than a bright red lip? It’s very glossy, very patriotic. Also Stacey has a lot of really fun black moments [in the collection], with studs and very rock chick elements, so she wanted to lean into her classic look, but we’re doing it with a really fun ’90s lip.”

As for the hair, a chic chignon bun with adornments and accessories was the order of the day for the edgier looks. “The inspiration for this look was whimsicalness. Combining girly, beautiful, and effortless, with lots of texture, Nick Stenson, founder of Nick Stenson Beauty, said.

“These looks are a celebration of bringing romanticism back into the hair scene,” Stenson said of the second look: a tousled, textured messy bun. To get the look, seen below, Stenson applied his Smoothing Créme on wet hair and added Hydrating Oil for protection, before blowdrying. After waving the hair with a hot tool, he added Texture Spray and brushed the hair into a middle ponytail before twisting small sections and pinning them into place in a bun shape. To finish? A spritz of Texture Spray and Light-Hold Hairspray. Voilà!

Reporting by Roxanne Chao

