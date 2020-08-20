Law Roach—the super stylist responsible for ensuring Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Celine Dion remain on best dressed lists—will host the 13th Annual Supima Design Competition.

For the first time ever, the content will be held in digital format. The presentation will be streamed on @Supima and on Roach’s personal account, @LuxuryLaw, via Instagram live on Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. EST.

Every year, the Supima Design Competition supports emerging talent in the fashion industry by enlisting designers from the nation’s top fashion schools to create capsule collections using Supima cotton fabrics.

Also returning for the sixth consecutive year as a mentor is eveningwear designer Bibhu Mohapatra. The six participating designers, who hail from institutions like Parsons, FIT, and RISD and more, are currently teasing details of their collections on Supima’s Instagram account.

This year’s jury includes a mix of more than 20 industry tastemakers, editors, and stylists who will determine the competition front-runner. The winner will be announced live during the Instagram presentation with Roach, and will receive $10,000 to kick-off their career in the fashion business.

For more information, see Supima.com.

