Daily News: Bella Hadid Hits Montauk, LAPOINTE Celebrates East End Pop-up, Prada Opens In East Hampton, Fendi’s NYFW Plans, And More!

Bella Hadid celebrates Bumble x Kin Euphorics collab in Montauk

No, your eyes don’t deceive you. Kin co-founder Bella Hadid surprised guests at Montauk hotspot John’s Drive-In on Friday, which had been transformed to “Bella’s Diner” in celebration of Bumble and Kin’s “Summer of Love” collaboration bev. The surprise soirée saw Hadid serving “Summer of Love” slushies to guests, joined by Selby Drummond and her daughter Celine. Of the launch, Hadid said: “My heart is so full from today. It always brings me so much joy to meet and connect with the Kin community. A huge thank you to Bumble as well for their continued support.” As for the drink, it features Kin’s newest non-alcoholic rosé, Bloom, and is infused with key adaptogens, nootropics, and botanics like Schisandra, Damiana, 5-HTP, and calming L-Theanine. Sounds like what we need to get through the rest of the busy events season…

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas

Well, it’s official: Bennifer are a married couple! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in an intimate ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after getting engaged in April. In the Sunday edition of her newsletter, “On the Jlo,” the performer gave fans a glimpse into the ceremony, including pics and videos of her two gowns. The first of these looks, which she described as being “a dress from an old movie,” featured a high neckline, a nipped-in waist, and a geometric diamond pattern all over. The second, which was sourced from the Zuhair Murad Spring ‘23 bridal collection, was an off-the-shoulder sheer lace number, with a corseted bustier and a matching veil. The Marry Me actress also revealed that she has officially changed her name, signing the newsletter, “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.” Our fave reaction? In response to the news, the New York Times’ Vanessa Friedman tweeted her own nuptials throwback, which took place at The Little White Chapel in Vegas. Love!

Prada opens its first store in the Hamptons

Prada has finally made its way to the Hamptons. Joining the recent proliferation of luxury brands in the area, Prada has opened its first permanent location in the heart of of East Hampton, at 2 Newtown Lane. The simple, elegant building offers both the men’s and women’s collections of ready-to-wear, leather goods, accessories, and footwear in a special summer-inspired layout. Planning our visit ASAP!

Fendi announces plans to show at NYFW, and new campaign starring Linda Evangelista

Happy birthday to the Baguette. In honor of its signature handbag’s upcoming 25th anniversary, Fendi launched an accessories campaign on Instagram starring ‘90s runway legend Linda Evangelista. The campaign sees Evangelista sporting two silver beaded Baguette bags, one big and one small, as well as three neutral satin baseball hats, piled high on her head. Along with the campaign came the news that on September 9, the Rome-based brand will host a special fashion show in New York during New York Fashion Week. The show will not only honor the Baguette bag’s milestone birthday, but also the second anniversary of Kim Jones’ appointment as the house’s artistic director of couture and womenswear. Considering both the Baguette bag and Jones’ profound influence on the recent fashion past, it is sure to be a celebration for the books.

LAPOINTE celebrates summer with a party in Amagansett

To celebrate the launch of her brand’s first pop-up shop in the Hamptons, Sally LaPointe, along with founder of U Beauty Tina Craig, hosted a chic outdoor soirée at The Reform Club in Amagansett. At the event, the attendees, which included Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, Afro Child, Irina Kro Eicke, Marisa Brant, and Serena Kerrigan, were invited to take an exclusive sneak peek at the Pre-Fall ’22 collection while sipping sparkling wine and tequila cocktails. Naturally, all of the guests donned their finest, most vibrant LAPOINTE pieces, making the afternoon a wholly stylish and summery affair.

Claudia Schiffer channels the ’90s for her collab with Réalisation Par

When you think ’90s it-girls, one of the first people to come to mind will likely be Claudia Schiffer. Now, the beloved supermodel is giving us a taste of her envied style with her collab with Réalisation Par. Dubbed “Super Réal,” the collection features several simple and chic slip dresses, along with two graphic white tees. The Poolside Tee is emblazoned with a portrait of Schiffer taken by Ellen von Unwerth in 1989, while The Baby Tee features an image of her captured by Antoine Verglas in Paris in 1993. Together, the dresses are a love letter to the iconic slip dress style of the ‘90s. The Claudia is a long white dress with a ruffled scoop-neck collar and red polka dot pattern, while The Uta is a plain, yet sexy cherry red mini dress. Likewise, The Carolin sees a simple black and white polka dot dress elevated by a cinched waist and a tie detail at the bust. With this collection, Schiffer and Réalisation Par prove that our collective obsession with ‘90s fashion isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and we’re not mad about it.

