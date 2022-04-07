Awards season—but make it fashion. Get ready, because the Daily Front Row is heading West to host the sixth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards this weekend and as per usual, the evening will welcome glittering stars of the fashion and entertainment world to the red carpet and seated ceremony. This Sunday, April 10 at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel, A Four Seasons Hotel, Derek Blasberg will emcee an event which honors stylists, glam gurus, and more. Let’s discuss!

This year’s installment will honor Brandon Maxwell as Designer of the Year. The Texan began his career as a top Hollywood stylist before establishing his namesake brand in 2015, and to date, there’s few A listers who haven’t worn his own designs either. The Project Runway judge was also recently announced as a creative director at Walmart, debuting his first collection for the retail giant earlier this year.

Aussie photographer Russell James is the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The Perth-native’s career spans fashion campaigns, editorial, TV commercials, films, and music videos, and he is most famous for his work as the main photographer for Victoria’s Secret.

Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart will be recognized with the Fashion Visionary accolade—and for good reason. Now a celebrity stylist, whose clients include Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Amanda Seyfried, Zoey Deutch, and many more, Stewart began her career with the New York Times Magazine, WWD, and W Magazine, and she still contributes to the likes of Vanity Fair and Harper’s Bazaar to this day. Plus! She counts campaigns for fashion and beauty giants such as Lancôme, L’Oreal, Revlon, Maybelline, Tiffany & Co., and Guess among her recent work highlights too.

Fashion Influencer? It could only be Barbie. After all, the Mattel doll has lived through many style reinventions and impressive careers since debuting on the shelves of toy stores in 1959. Recent purpose-driven collaborations with small female-founded brands and Harlem’s Fashion Row have only cemented her status as an in-the-know fashion insider. What will the next 60 years bring?

Speaking of the original influencers, Paris Hilton is this year’s Fashion Entrepreneur, a nod to the many, many projects the prevailing multi-hyphenate always has going on. Michael Fisher will receive the Men’s Stylist Award, in recognition of his work with Hugh Jackman, James Corden, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Shannon, Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, Adam Driver, Sebastian Stan, and Mickey Rourke, among others, as well as magazine editorials and ad clients including Cartier, American Express, and Disney. Etienne Ortega is this year’s Makeup Artist of the Year, while the off-duty-but-always-polished set’s go-to stylist Maeve Reilly will receive the Style Curator Award. Bryce Scarlett will be honored with Hair Artist of the Year, and Adam Ballheim has been named Music Stylist of the Year.

And drumroll please…because this year’s presenters are certainly cause for applause. Christina Aguilera, Zoey Deutch, Megan Fox, Tiffany Haddish, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brie Larson are among those who will honor their respective icons with their trophies.

The event is proudly presented by Yes I Am Cacharel, Moroccanoil, Sunglass Hut, MCM, FIJI, Whispering Angel, and Sleep Spa Hastens. Stick with us this weekend on Instagram, @dailyfrontrow, as we share all the best moments in real time.

