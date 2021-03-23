Kris Jenner Confirms Skincare Line And Surprising New Business with Chrissy Teigen

The rumors are true! Kris Jenner is indeed working on her very own skincare line. The world’s most famous and successful momager tells WSJ. Magazine in a digital cover story that she’s trademarked “Kris Jenner Beauty,” “Kris Jenner Skin” and “Kris Jenner Skincare.”

“I’m obsessed with my skin and have always taken really good care of it,” she says. “I had my first facial when I was a very young girl and just never stopped, really. It was always a priority…. About four or five years ago, I decided to formulate a skin-care line…. I had some samples done up. So I do have a skin-care line that I love that’s ready to go…. When the time is right, a year from now, maybe two—I just think it’s really important for older women to realize that if they just take care of their skin, it’s not complicated…. So, I just did something that emulates exactly what my daily routine is. That will be my line.”

Jenner is also working with Chrissy Teigen on—hold on to your hats!—a line of cleaning products! The brand, named Safely, will feature chemical-free home cleaning and self-care products, and will launch at the end of this month. “Kourtney has been talking about this with me for decades because she just doesn’t like the way products smell, and my house smelled very intensely sterilized at all times,” Jenner says. “She would really get on me for that. And I thought, Well, if it doesn’t smell like this then it’s not clean. That was my understanding of clean.”

Jenner and Teigen created a hilarious promo video for their new partnership. Watch below:

The new endeavor will add to Jenner’s already full plate of family business she has her hand in. The 65-year-old gets a 10% cut of Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian’s beauty and fragrance brands, plus Skims, Kim’s shapewear company; Khloé’ Kardashian’s clothing line, Good American; Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle platform, Poosh; Rob Kardashian’s sock company, Arthur George, as well as his clothing company, Halfway Dead, and hot sauce company, Grandeza Hot Sauce; Kendall Jenner’s new tequila brand, 818; and a set of three new Kendall and Kim fragrances that come out March 25. There’s also that multiyear deal with Hulu.

But it’s not all work and no play for Jenner. “Every hour is accounted for,” says Khloé. “I think that really gave us all a great foundation. And she always says her 5 p.m. vodka martini doesn’t hurt. So it’s a little bit of both. The structuredness, and then having the vodka.”

