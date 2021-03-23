Editor picksNews

Editor’s Pick: Tamara Mellon Pillow Top

by Freya Drohan
What: Footwear guru Tamara Mellon’s brand new category, the Pillow Top, which is available in four different styles and colorways. The range incorporates exactly what you’d imagine—a plush, springy bed that your foot will thank you for after a year in slippers and slides.

Who: Known to footwear and fashion fanatics alike as the co-founder of Jimmy Choo, Tamara Mellon struck out on her own with her eponymous shoe brand in 2016.

Why: With this new line, Mellon makes it easier than ever to embrace comfort without sacrificing any semblance of style—after all, a memory foam shoe has never looked so evocative. (Might we also add that these luxe shoes use more memory foam than any other shoe on the market!). We’re fallen fast for the offering; the flat Console and Solstice styles and the Absolute and Solace heels, which are each available in black, golden sun, mandorla, and powder shades.

Where: tamaramellon.com

How much: from $550

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion editor; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram @freyadro

