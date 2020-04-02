Alternative Artist KNDRGRTN Releases New EP “Sleeping With My Clothes on”

Presented by T1

In the ever-changing landscape of the music industry, these days, there are more tools and resources for artists than ever. Thanks to the technology of online music software and audio distribution platforms like Soundcloud and even Spotify, everyday, artists are empowered to follow their dreams. But for Michigan-born artist KNDRGRTN, it was not just about pursuing a dream. For KNDRGRTN, music is more about fulfilling his own need and obligation to express himself creatively.

Hot off the release of his new EP, titled Sleeping with My Clothes On, KNDRGTN breaks in with six songs derived from passion and life experiences. Drawing inspiration from daily life and even calling on the music’s past, the singer knows no limits when it comes to searching for creativity.

But the 21-year-old artist wasn’t always just on the music path. Growing up as a dedicated athlete, KNDRGRTN had his sights set on a career as a football player. Though even with the intention of playing collegiate football, he felt music pulling him in another direction. Despite a history in sports, music has followed KNDRGRTN throughout his life. From dabbling in different instruments as a child, to playing in the school band through his middle school years, to focusing in on learning how to play the guitar, the budding artist always possessed a desire and drive to create music. After a year at the University of Michigan, KNDRGRTN decided to pursue music full time and moved to New York and eventually Los Angeles.

Now in LA, the alternative artist focuses fully on his music, constantly looking for new ways to create and discover new sound. With huge inspiration from varied artists like The Strokes, Tame Impala, and Kanye West, it is no wonder that KNDRGRTN has developed a sound that he calls “alternative rock with a hip-hop influence.”

Up next, KNDRGRTN looks forward to releasing more content paired with his project, Sleeping With My Clothes On. But lately, for the artist, he’s lent his creativity to more than just music. From painting, to film, video production and acting, he’s eager to do as much as he can. To learn more about KNDRGRTN, whether his music,

his fashion or art, visit his website or follow him on Instagram.

