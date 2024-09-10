NYFW’s Chicsters Share Their Top New York Fashion Week Playlists!

Bumpin’ that beat! Music is central to New York Fashion Week, both on and off the runways. For Spring 2025, it’s even more important to chicsters in the front rows when working or en route to their next show. Read on to learn what everyone’s listening to right now!

Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships, Instagram

No one’s going to say this! I literally listen to sound bowl meditations on repeat. It’s a guy on YouTube. I don’t remember his name, but it’s literally sound bowls on repeat. In theory, it’s supposed to center you and calm you. I don’t know in practice if it’s doing that, but I’m trying my best. I’m trying to get there.

Sally Holmes, editor in chief, InStyle

It’s Taylor Swift.

Kevin Hyunh, fashion director, InStyle

I’m really into this K-pop girl group Cat’s Eye. I’ve been listening to all the things trying to do their little Tiktok dances. I just see that bubbly pop music right now keeps the energy, the blood flowing.

Paul Andrew, creative director, Paul Andrew and Sergio Rossi

I’m really lucky that I collaborate with this musician, Frédéric Sanchez. He does music for all of the great shows. We’re listening to it now—he created a playlist for me to play during the presentation. I have an amazing back catalogue of his work that I listen to all the time.

Jessica Andrews, senior content director of shopping, PS

I’m so glad you asked that, because this week I was really specific about playing stuff that relaxes me. It’s a lot of “Bed Chem,” that’s my favorite song right now. Just playing that and imagining I’m at the beach. Also, shout out to Nita Baker. Anything like that calms my nervous system.

Alexis Bennett Parker, shopping content lead, Elle

On the way here, I was listening to Renaissance again. That was getting me in the mood to party, even though I’m super exhausted. Anything Beyoncé.

Kendall Becker, trend forecaster, Trendalytics

I don’t have a Fashion Week playlist! But I’ve been using my Pilates playlist, which is full of Skrillex and Fred Again. So you know the vibes are high!

Copelyn Bengel, accessories editor, Bustle Digital Group

I’ve been listening to a lot of Chappell Roan because it’s good vibes and it’s good to walk to.

Bach Mai, creative director, Bach Mai

Music is super important to me. Whatever you hear at the show is what I’ve been listening to for the last three months on a loop.

